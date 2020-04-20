[VIDEO] PS4 New Game Unlocked: Here Comes ‘Stranded Deep’! How to Play?

Congratulations, PlayStation 4 fans out there! A new game has been recently unlocked on the gaming console. Stranded Deep is a survival-adventure game released in 2015 by game developers Beam Team Games. If you’re looking for something to do to ease that boredom during Coronavirus quarantine, here’s a suggestion.

Just like in the middle of lockdown during this pandemic, you will be stranded to an isolated island on ‘Stranded Deep’ and look for ways to get out of there. That is how the game works.

According to an announcement on PlayStation Blog and the game’s official Twitter account, Beam Team Games’ Stranded Deep will be available starting tomorrow, Apr. 21 on PS4 gaming consoles.

If you’re interested in video games that feature survival in a one-person island, here’s the perfect game for you. According to Steam, this game has reached ‘Mostly Positive’ reviews on the platform.

In Stranded Deep, you will play the role of a plane crash survivor stranded in the Pacific Ocean. To survive, you will have the choice to hunt for your own food, tools, and shelter to stay alive on the deserted island.

The game developers also warn players to keep their eyes open as sharks, giant squid, and other sea creatures may eat you alive during the game– and you wouldn’t want that.

“Defend against attacks on land from wild boar, snakes and other native threats. Hunger, thirst, and exposure will work against you as you brave the elements,” said on the blog post. “It shouldn’t and won’t be easy… but if you survive through it all, you can escape! This is something players haven’t been able to do before, so be the first!”

Beam Team Games developers boast this game with still ‘no survivors on the record’ as of now. Ben and Sam– co-founders of the company– said that Stranded Deep is one of their first developed game that they were proud of. This time around, PS4 players will now get to see their creation.

“This is our passion project and first console game finally coming to life. We’ve been working on this game for over five years now, a couple of guys out of Brisbane, Australia, that had jobs in other industries before, but we loved games, and we wanted to build something we thought would be fun, and people would like to play,” as said by them.

Remember, you need to survive in the game to win the game.

