[VIDEO] Sonos Introduces FREE Radio App: Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud in One!

If you own Sonos speakers and love to listen to a wide variety of music, here’s the company’s treat for you! Sonos Radio App is now available. This app would be a free radio streaming service that is exclusively for Sonos products. How does this work?

Sonos Radio is a free ad-supported music service for all Sonos devices out there. According to the report, this app will feature over 60,000 radio stations and more than 100 audio streaming options from across the globe. Not only that, but Sonos Radio was also said to add artists to perform and hear their stories like Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and musician Brittany Howard.

“Listeners will enjoy a stream of new, well-known or rediscovered music, behind-the-scenes stories, as well as guest artist radio hours from the likes of Angel Olsen, JPEGMAFIA, Phoebe Bridgers, Jeff Parker (Tortoise), Vagabon, and more,” the company says. “Artist hosted radio hours, released every Wednesday, will start the stream of Sonos Sound System for a 60-minute radio show with music and commentary about inspiring artists, releases, and the host’s latest work.”

“This is just a beginning as we work to deliver services that provide our customers a better experience, and provide our music streaming service partners an opportunity to highlight their best content,” says CEO Patrick Spence.

Why Sonos Radio is added?

Sonos has been one of the most famous music device brands in the world. Interestingly, the Sonos Radio app was added by the company since they found out that most of their users streamed on the radio. If you think that old or typical classical music is the only music genre you’ll see on Sonos Radio, you’re mistaken.

This radio app was said to offer partnerships with the top music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud. If you happen to like local music, Sonos Radio also features a partnership with local music like iHeartRadio and TuneIn– which both have their own radio streaming apps.

For those of you that already have their Sonos speakers and want to try their free radio streaming app, make sure to first update your software on Sonos wireless speakers, and it will show you the new option via the ‘Browse’ tab.For desktop users, go to the Sonos app using desktop and select through the “Select a Music Source” section. In there, you will be asked to choose your favorite music genre and listen to a wide variety of music.

