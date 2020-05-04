[VIDEO] Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Reaction on Being Zoom Pranked: Its a ‘Good Laugh’

If you’re a fan of the latest Netflix TV documentary series, Tiger King, here’s what’s up now on the show. Two British content creators have recently pranked Tiger King’s Joe Exotic rival named Carole Baskin. It was a long time since a lot of people have talked to the Big Cat Rescue founder and the two pranksters have successfully done it. Here’s how they did it and how did Baskin react on the prank.

Famous YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners have recently contacted Baskin for a Zoom interview call. The two posed as staff of the well-known late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon and set up an interview for the supposedly late-night Zoom interview.

Interestingly, the Big Cat Rescue founder answered their call on Zoom and continued the interview believing she will be asked to promote her animal sanctuary.

The two pranksters edited a few sound bites of Fallon from other interviews in order to make it real and talked to Baskin all throughout the video.

At the end of the interview, it seemed like Baskin has no idea that she was being pranked by an impersonating Jimmy Fallon.

One thing that made this Zoom interview, so fun is that Baskin has not yet given a public interview since she and her husband accused Netflix of butchering their stories on the TV series.

“The series presents this without any regard for the truth or, in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about the truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers,” written on the Big Cat Rescue website.

In a recent article from CNN, Baskin said that she didn’t mind the prank that was made with her. She even called the prank as “good laugh” and “fun prank.”

“I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped. But had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank,” Baskin said in a statement to CNN. “It gave us a very welcome good laugh. I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don’t feel was in any way mean spirited.”

Baskin also said that she felt nice with the prank since millions of people have already heard about her vision in the Big Cat Safety Act through the video. In the legislation that she personally promotes, the bill is advocating the end of abuse to tigers with their personal owners.

