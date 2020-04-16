[Viral] Animal Sanctuary Allows People To Include Llamas And Goats in Zoom Meetings

Zoom video call meetings are going wild as llamas and goats are invading the people’s video conferences. According to Business Insider’s report, an animal sanctuary located in Silicon Valley is giving people a unique way to do their otherwise boring work-related video conferences.

The animal sanctuary “Sweet Farm” is allowing people to request a cameo appearance of goats, llamas and other farm animals for less than $100. The idea was initiated by Anna Sweet, co-founder of Sweet Farm.

“Goat 2 Meeting” has different fun offers. For $65, six people can enjoy a 20-minute virtual private tour. This tour includes the areas of the farm where animal ambassadors will guide the video participants.

An unlimited number of guests can enjoy a 10-minute corporate meeting cameo for a donation of $100. The customers just need to send the links to Sweet Farm and they will be the ones who will reach out and bring the animals to the meeting.

A donation of $250 will give you an additional 15 minutes to enjoy a 25-minute corporate meeting virtual tour. This package includes a tour around the farm with the animal ambassadors. The last offer is a 25-minute VIP meeting tour which costs $750 for unlimited guests.

As lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic continue, many office workers have been working remotely from home. And companies have turned to video conferencing applications such as Zoom, Google Hangouts, Skype in place of face-to-face meetings. “Goat 2 Meeting” is one way for people to enjoy their regular video meetings. The Sweet Farm also posted a tweet on what their customers can expect.

The project began in March, gathering more than 300 requests from customers. According to the report, Sweet Farm’s animals have already made appearances in the meetings conducted by tech startups and Fortune 500 companies.

“Connect people to where their food comes from,” Anna Sweet said. “I think we’re all a little stressed with what’s going on – many of us have been sitting inside. We’re just hoping to bring some smiles to people’s faces while bringing them out to the farm at the same time,” she added.

Sweet Farm is also offering free virtual services of their animals to schools. Sweet mentioned that the farm has already hosted field trips for schools in Brazil and the United Kingdom, and is planning to provide a free virtual tour to help a homeless shelter in North Carolina.