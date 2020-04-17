[VIRAL] Couple’s Ring Doorbell Captures Bizarre Moment: Three Men Caught a Snappy Reptile in Florida Home

A Florida couple was in for a startling surprise when a group of men attempted to rescue a rogue alligator trying to pay a visit to the homeowners.

Miranda and Brandon Taylor, 22 and 23, said they were on a drive somewhere when the ring doorbell alerted them regarding these unexpected visitors waiting outside their residence. The couple thought their empty home was being burgled.

The weird footage below suggests three guys standing on the front porch of the young couple’s residence searching intently at something close to their door and creeping closer to it.

The group knew the house has a video doorbell and worry that what they’re doing can also look suspicious.

According to DailyMail, one man gets close to the door, explaining there’s an alligator at their door and apologized to the homeowners before lunging down to catch it.

He disappears from view, and some seconds later returned, embracing the reptile on his arms and walked away from the couples’ house.

Mrs. Taylor, who works in financial services, told DailyMail she and her husband freaked out since they assumed some stranger broke into their home.

“We turned off the music in the car and listened to the sound intently to see what was happening, which is when we heard them explain about the alligator,” Miranda added. She said they “relaxed a little bit” and watched all of the scenes unfold when they heard their explanation.

Before the couple left the house, Miranda said they moved some of their packages inside the home from the doorstep — otherwise, the gator could have grabbed them.

She said she’d still be anxious when getting a lot of notifications from Ring because the wind blows the tree out front. They thought this was another, Miranda added.

Miranda said there’s a pond in the neighborhood. She assumed the alligator came from there and walked just on foot along the sidewalks, which made other residents worried.

“This [incident might] be the most Florida thing ever to happen to us,” according to Taylor’s Facebook post.

Living in Florida means locals share the state with an estimated 1.3 million alligators. According to Tampa Bay’s 10 News, alligators mating season begins in April then continues through May or June.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says warm spring weather means alligators are more active and more visible in the area.

The FWC said people should leave alligators alone, especially during the mating season. It also encouraged the public not to feed the alligators and to keep their distance if they see one.

“Handling even small alligators can result in injury,” according to FWC’s brochure called A Guide to Living with Alligators.