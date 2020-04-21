[VIRAL] Twitter Battle: Museums Reveal Their Creepiest Items Online

The universe can be a freaky place. The world of museum curators, however, is outwardly downright terrifying. Many museums have been forced to close their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, and arts our bodies currently warned that many would “no longer survive” lockdown.

With the doorways closed, museums in the United Kingdom and beyond were taking matters online to show off the terrifying items of their collections.

The competition is the contemporary in a chain of weekly curator battles released on Twitter by a museum in England that has been forced to close throughout the quarantine period.

ALSO READ: Anime Icon Ghibli Museum in Tokyo Japan Closes due to Coronavirus

“It is great for other museums and us to be able to share our collections with the public still when our doors are closed,” Millicent Carroll at York Museums Trust told Independent.co.uk.

“We just hope we haven’t given anyone any nightmares!” she added.

The museums both satisfaction and regret, dear reader, to inform you that a person can mostly beat it. In fact, many someones did. However, the game might be sufficient to make you satisfied to be secure at home.

ALSO READ: Corning Museum Curator Documenting Oldest Telescopes In The World

Yorkshire Museum in England kicked off the new battle on April 17 with a photograph of a hair bun from the burial of a Roman woman in the third or fourth century. This museum claims to house “some of Britain’s finest archaeological treasures.

Berlin’s Deutsches Historisches Museum launched itself into #CURATORBATTLE by sharing an utterly on-point plague mask while Canada’s PEI Museum led a fee of cursed children’s toys.

The PEI Museum’s one-eyed “Wheelie” boasts ordinary kinetic powers. England’s Norwich Castle’s tiny pincushion is stuffed with toddler’s heads. While England’s Egham Museum — pictured above this article — has some great examples of “dolls to scare the bejeesus out of you.”

There was a sturdy displaying for Fiji mermaids — a taxidermy fad for stitching together monkey-fish hybrids — with Natural Science NMS’s rose-hued lovely triumphing this particular beauty pageant. Taxidermy tableaux, arguably one of the most beautiful legacies of the Victorian era, was nicely represented by York Castle Museum’s claw-headed creatures playing cards and Australia’s MONA Museum’s kitten tea party.

“Pickled stuff in jars” is a perennial favorite of connoisseurs of the weird. Wales’ Bangor University made sure not to disappoint, showing up a double-whammy of a monkey’s head in a jar and a two-headed lamb. Cornwall’s Museum of Witchcraft, meanwhile, carried on the uncanny theme with a fox sporting a human death mask. We’ll always have the company of children, at least.

So who is the winner of this impressive warfare? It’s honestly us readers, who — while museums international have had to close up shop — can still peruse pictures of snaggle-toothed rat creatures and wooda wormed ventriloquist’s dummies.

ALSO READ: Museum discovers long-lost gift from Charles Darwin