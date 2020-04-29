[VIRAL] U.S. Official Resigns After Throwing Cat During Zoom Meeting

A planning commissioner of Vallejo in California has resigned after throwing his cat and drinking a beer all through a Zoom meeting between city officers that became made public.

However, he tendered his resignation this week after a wild teleconference that caught him in the act of swigging out a beer and hurling his feline in jest.

Throughout more than two-hour teleconference to talk about city business on Monday, Chris Platzer was taking drinks from a mug he has throughout. He was continuously getting up and leaving the meeting several times.

At some point, he picks up the laptop he’s using and took it over to his kitchen, opened his refrigerator, and pulls out a green bottle, which has been reported as a beer.

When it was Platzer’s turn to talk, he got up and said: “I’d like to introduce my cat.” He picked up his pet before suddenly throwing the animal off-screen, then the people heard a thud.

According to the original commission meeting video released by the Northern California city, Platzer was making derogatory remarks after the conference ended. He supposedly hurled a racial epithet during the Zoom conference, too, the City of Vallejo told TMZ.

According to the original commission meeting video released by the Northern California city, he said: “I’m going to call bull- on you little b-s.”

Vallejo spokesperson Christina Lee said that the city “does not” tolerate Platzer’s actions. “This type of behavior does not model the core values of the City of Vallejo,” she added.

Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan said Friday that etiquette needs to be observed for every public meeting. He added what happened hurts the credibility of the city.

“What happens if a developer is watching the meeting [and sees that]?” Sampayan asked. He added the viewers would obviously have concerns about the city.

In an email obtained by the Times-Herald on Saturday, Platzer said he has resigned from the Planning Commission, effective immediately.

The resignation came days earlier than the City Council was making a resolution removing of him from the seven-person panel, the newspaper stated.

The former commissioner said he regretted his actions befitting of a planning commissioner and apologize for any harm he could have inflicted.

Platzer said he extended his gratitude to those who have supported me during my tenure. He added he “always felt” that voluntarily serving Vallejo “is honorable because [the city] is worth serving.”

“We are all living in uncertain times and [me] certainly, like many of you, am adjusting to new normalcy,” he explained.

Lee told the Times-Herald the city is still trying to confirm whether Platzer had formally resigned from the commission. He couldn’t be reached for comment as of Saturday.

Platzer had been serving the commission since 2016. His term would end on June 20.

