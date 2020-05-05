[VIRAL]Video Tribute To Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Devs

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 has now lost support from EA and DICE, but it didn’t stop the fans from making their video tribute to all the devs who worked hard.

Read More: Final Fantasy 7 Remake: All Decisions and Consequences From Chapters 1 to 9 (Time Bombs, Choosing Outfits, and More)

It doesn’t mean that the devs have left Star Wars: Battlefront 2 to work on the new Battlefield 6 that the fans aren’t appreciative of all they have done for the community.

Hence it’s their turn to give something back to the devs who worked so hard to make the game as stable as it is. If you are one of the gamers who tried out the game during launch, suffice it say it was garbage.

Thankfully, with the hard work the devs have put in the game, it is now the best it has ever been and say goodbye to microtransactions that make the game pay to win. EA has even admitted that microtransactions were a mistake on their part.

In addition, it’s good to know that people appreciated all the work they devs have done to make the game great. Thus the fans who were previously against the game due to all the bugs and unfair microtransactions have come as one.

The game which has recently had its last update, Battle on Scarif, was met with colossal success and overwhelmingly positive feedback.

A popular YouTube channel called Cinematic Captures, which has several famous members in the Battlefront community, has come together and decided to express their gratitude for all the hard work brought to the game.

Read More: May the 4th be With You: Fortnite Brings Back Lightsabers for a Very Limited Time Only

YouTuber SammyBoiii has said, “The turnaround from launch to where you got the game in the end… the fact it’s a poster [child] for turnaround games… is a pretty amazing feat”

Fellow YouTuber Cubsfan Han also said, “Everyone at DICE, I just want to thank you so much for putting together such an amazing, beautiful Star Wars experience that was Battlefront 2.”

In a time where devs get constant flack for their work, and online harassment left and right. It’s good to see that the fans and content creators did something positive for a change.

It has been a long journey for the devs and has finally come to an end, but it will be a new beginning, especially for the massive game that EA DICE will drop, the next Battlefield 6 title.

The video tribute is truly a fitting end to such a wonderful game experience given by the devs at DICE. So without further ado, we bring you the video tribute of fans of the game to the devs who have put their heart and soul to it.

Read More: Breaking News! Uncharted 4 Deepfake Has Nathan Drake’s Face Swapped Out For Nathan Fillion, And It Is AMAZING