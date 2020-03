(Reuters) – UK-based airline Virgin Atlantic will ask the British government for a package of commercial loans and guarantees worth hundreds of millions of pounds, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/c2d817d9-8a73-4bb8-89e7-e5ca67ed41d7 on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Other carriers including easyJet (LON: ), regional airlines such as Loganair and Eastern Airways, and Norwegian Air Shuttle are also considering to ask for state aid, the newspaper added.