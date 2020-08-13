Virgin Media customers struggle to access internet services following outage

VIRGIN Media suffered a number of outages this morning with thousands of customers complaining they couldn’t use their internet – but the telecoms provider says the issue is now fixed.

Outage tool Down Detector received more than 1,500 reports of problems at the telecoms giant this morning with the majority centred on broadband issues.

Complaints have since died down though, with Virgin Media admitting it suffered three outages over a five to ten-minute period.

It’s unclear what caused the outages but the country has been ravaged by storms following days of soaring temperatures, and just yesterday flooding caused a major BT broadband outage in Edinburgh and parts of Scotland.

Down Detector suggested the Virgin Media issues seemed to centre around London, the Midlands and Yorkshire.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We are investigating an issue which caused some our customers to experience an intermittent problem of around five to ten-minutes with their broadband service and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“The issue did not affect all customers and was not caused by a lack of capacity or a surge in demand – while services are currently stable we’re still looking into the root cause. ”

It’s the latest blow for millions of people trying to work from home during the coronavirus crisis who have already been hit with network outages.

Just last month, Virgin Media’s customer website and emails went down leaving thousands unable to log in.

One frustrated customer tweeted today: “@virginmedia what a load of crap this company is! Wi-Fi never ever works, it’s down more times than it is on. Get through to customer services after an hour and half for them to say it’s fixed (for the millionth time), then 5mins later Wi-Fi isn’t working AGAIN!”

Another person wrote: “@virginmedia WiFi I once again down in Tower Hamlets! This is crazy! Please can someone assist I need WiFi access immediately as I work from home please respond.”

Someone else added: “@virginmedia your internet is shocking, going down every week which makes working from home so difficult.”

Unlike other broadband networks, which use BT’s Openreach cables, Virgin Media owns its own network, which it uses to connect homes to the web.

Virgin Media has a dedicated web page where you can find out if there are any problems in your area.

Click here to visit the My Virgin service update website.

To find out if there are problems in your area, enter your postcode.

See our Virgin Media outages guide for more information on how to check your service and if you’re eligible for compensation.

