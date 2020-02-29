Virtual CB, cryptogram … Bank cards are equipped against piracy

Payments and withdrawals made by bank card are limited by security ceilings. – IStock / City Presse

At first glance, the rate of fraud on

French bank cards don’t seem like much. It barely reached 0.062% in 2018, according to the latest annual report from the Observatory for the security of means of payment (OSMP). Except that in terms of amounts, it concentrates 42% of

scams and accounts for almost the entire number of fraudulent transactions, at a total cost of 439 million euros.

Beyond the precautionary statements, the banks have decided to respond thanks to technology.

The effectiveness of dynamic cryptogram

The first option is to go through a virtual CB. All you need to do is credit this limited-time card with a different number than your real card for a certain amount of money in order to shop securely online. Many banks offer this “e-credit card” service such as Crédit Mutuel, Caisse d’épargne, Banque Populaire or even Postal Bank, for an annual fee of around 12 to 13 euros depending on the establishment.

Since its launch in 2016, the dynamic cryptogram bank card has also been very successful. This improved CB replaces the three famous security numbers written on the back with a small screen powered by a long-lasting mini-battery embedded in the plastic. Thanks to this system, the code is programmed to change at regular intervals, generally every hour. Therefore, if a hacker manages to steal it, he can only use it in a very short period of time, before it is obsolete. What considerably limit the risks of fraudulent payment.

If Societe Generale was the first to market this device (600,000 customers use it today), many other banking establishments have since adopted it, such as BNP Paribas, CIC, Crédit du Nord, Crédit Mutuel, Hello Bank! or Orange Bank. The dynamic cryptogram is most often offered as a paid option billed a dozen euros per year, in addition to the annual card fee.

Fingerprint soon?

The boom in contactless payment – 2.3 billion transactions made in 2018, for a total amount of 24.4 billion euros – has also given food for thought to the financial sector. For several years now, the Groupement des Cartes Bancaires has been experimenting with a biometric CB incorporating a fingerprint sensor. No more PIN code which must be dialed out of sight on the payment terminal. With this device, all you have to do is authenticate yourself by placing your finger in the place provided on the card. Likewise, this solution allows contactless payment to be used without any amount limit. As for the secret code, it has not been deleted, since it remains necessary for making purchases on the Internet or withdrawing money from the distributor.

Societe Generale had announced the commercialization of this biometric version for the course of 2019. The bank however told us that although “the technology works and looks promising”, this product is not yet “industrializable on a large scale”. The pilot period was therefore extended and the market launch was postponed indefinitely.