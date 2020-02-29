Virus: Macron chairs exceptional meetings in the face of the “new stage” of the epidemic

Creil hospital, in Oise, February 28, 2020 (AFP / Martin BUREAU)

Emmanuel Macron chaired a Defense Council on Saturday, followed by an exceptional Council of Ministers, to take stock of the coronavirus epidemic, which reached “a new stage” in France on Friday, with 19 new cases.

The Defense Council ended around 12:25 pm, after almost two hours.

The holding of these two exceptional councils was decided after the Minister of Health announced Friday that “a new stage” in the epidemic has been reached. According to him, this initiative should make it possible “to take all the necessary decisions” to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We pass to stage 2” on 3, “the virus circulates on our territory and we must slow down its diffusion”, said Olivier Véran during a visit to Crépy-en-Valois (Oise), where the first French died as a result of the infection.

The government also requested the inclusion on Wednesday evening of the Senate agenda of a government statement followed by a debate, “on public health measures facing the risks of an epidemic of coronavirus”. The president of the Senate Gérard Larcher (LR) had asked for such a debate, citing “educational work”.

Since the end of January, around sixty patients with Covid-19 disease have been identified in the country. For the time being, the death toll is two dead (the 60-year-old French teacher and an 80-year-old Chinese tourist), twelve healings and around forty hospitalized patients.

Several “clusters”, grouped cases, have been identified, said the minister. The main one is in Oise, with “18 cases” Friday evening, “six more” than Thursday. Others are linked to a military base in Creil, where, according to Defense Minister Florence Parly, measures have been taken to limit the risks of transmission.

Infographic explaining the different types of hospitals authorized to care for patients with Covid-19 (AFP /)

Besides the Oise, there are “six cases in Annecy”, as well as “six cases concerning travelers returning from organized trips to Egypt” and “two cases in Montpellier”, according to Olivier Véran.

Three caregivers from the Tenon hospital in Paris, where one of the serious cases recorded in the Oise is hospitalized, were also tested positive and admitted to the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital, but their condition does not cause concern. The hospital decided to “shed” its emergencies.

ARS Nouvelle-Aquitaine announced three new confirmed cases on Saturday.

“On the other hand, twelve cases remain isolated and under investigation,” said the minister. Among these cases, one was detected in Rouen, announced earlier the Normandy Regional Health Agency (ARS).

– “Force majeure” –

Mr. Véran recalled the importance of “barrier measures” to prevent the spread of the virus: “Wash your hands, sneeze in your elbow, use single-use tissues”.

The WHO (World Health Organization) raised the level of the threat from the new coronavirus worldwide to its highest level on Friday.

Faced with this situation, the French government announced measures for businesses and employees.

Minister of Health Olivier Véran arrives at the Elysée Palace on February 26, 2020 in Paris (AFP / Ludovic Marin)

For companies, the coronavirus will be “considered as a case of force majeure”, with a possible “recourse to partial activity” and a “staggering of social and fiscal charges for the companies which will need it”, announced Friday on Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire.

For his part, the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer announced that “around 2,000 students” returned from an area affected by the coronavirus were currently staying at home. A figure that “will increase next week” since one of the two school zones still on vacation will resume classes on Monday.

Mr. Blanquer did not rule out the closure of establishments.

Parents of confined children may be placed on sick leave without a waiting day and with coverage for daily social security benefits.

An employee packs respiratory protection masks in the Valmy factory, in Mably (Loire), on February 28, 2020 (AFP / PHILIPPE DESMAZES)

In addition, in Ile-de-France, “15 million masks are being deployed,” said ARS.

Finally, the Archbishop of Paris, Mgr Michel Aupetit, asked the priests of the capital to take measures, such as refusing to give ostia in the mouths of the communicants or emptying the holy water fonts.

bur-pr-dch / pr / shu