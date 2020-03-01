Volkswagen in the diesel scandal: you get back up to 6257 euros *** BILDplus content *** – Economy

Payday for Volkswagen!

In the diesel scandal before the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Braunschweig, the carmaker reached an agreement with the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV) about compensation.

The result of the sample procedure: VW wants to pay a total of 830 million euros to customers whose cheat software was installed in their cars. Depending on the vehicle type and year of manufacture, the group pays between 1350 and 6257 euros.

