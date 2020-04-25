Volkswagen pushes back possible restart of operations in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – German automaker Volkswagen (DE: ) will extend until at least May 18 a suspension on operations at its Puebla production plant in Mexico due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company’s Silao plant in Mexico is also temporarily down, and the company said it has not yet determined when it might resume operations.

The eventual re-start at both plants will be “gradual and under strict hygiene measures,” the statement added.

Volkswagen is among manufacturers worldwide who are responding to a steep fall in demand, as well as supply chain challenges following public health measures adopted by governments to rein in the pandemic.