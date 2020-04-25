 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Volkswagen pushes back possible restart of operations in Mexico

By Denis Bedoya on April 25, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – German automaker Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) will extend until at least May 18 a suspension on operations at its Puebla production plant in Mexico due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company’s Silao plant in Mexico is also temporarily down, and the company said it has not yet determined when it might resume operations.

The eventual re-start at both plants will be “gradual and under strict hygiene measures,” the statement added.

Volkswagen is among manufacturers worldwide who are responding to a steep fall in demand, as well as supply chain challenges following public health measures adopted by governments to rein in the pandemic.

Published in Economy

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from EconomyMore posts in Economy »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *