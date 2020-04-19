VW starts car production again (neues-deutschland.de)

“Huge” is the motivation of the colleagues to “finally get going again”. VW Group Works Council Chairman Bernd Osterloh is pleased about the decision to restart production at the Volkswagen brand, which was stopped a month ago. On March 17, the company announced that almost all factories are pausing to counter the spread of the corona virus.

From Wolfsburg, it was announced that the production of Volkswagen passenger cars will begin “gradually” next Monday in Zwickau, Saxony, where the ID3 electric car will be produced, and in Bratislava, Slovakia. On April 27, the restart in the other German plants as well as in Portugal, Spain, Russia and the USA began. In May, the belts in South Africa, Brazil and Mexico will gradually move again.

According to VW brand boss Ralf Brandstätter, short-time working continues to apply for the plants in Germany. According to the manager, the number of those affected will be gradually reduced, depending on the start-up. His colleague Andreas Tostmann, who is responsible for production and logistics on the board, emphasizes: The health of all employees is now a top priority. That is why a “100-point plan” was drawn up with a view to Corona.

Works council chief Osterloh adds that this plan will keep the risk of infection in the production facilities as low as possible. “This sets a standard in industry,” said the trade unionist. There is such a restart after every factory holiday, so Volkswagen has a lot of experience, Osterloh commented on the resumption of production. With regard to the pandemic, however, one has to “adjust the routine”. “Let’s not kid ourselves,” Osterloh conceded, “initially the new processes will raise questions and concerns among colleagues.”

After all, the workforce has never developed, built and sold vehicles under the circumstances that the corona crisis entails. “I therefore expect managers to ensure that they are familiar with the new processes,” said Osterloh. Time for answers to employees’ questions is now more important than daily production figures.

Manfred Wulff, works council member at the Emden plant, gave the NDR an example of the question of how the protection of employees should be structured: In that production facility in the north of Lower Saxony, only one shift should work on a production line. The bodies are built on the first day, painting is carried out on the second, and the cars are assembled on the third. The belts will run slower so that workers can disinfect their hands more often. In addition, workplaces where the minimum clearances cannot always be maintained are particularly characterized by colors that signal to colleagues: here, mouth protection and gloves must be worn.

Even before the conveyor belts started up again in Emden and the other factories where complete cars are manufactured, the company had restarted the production of components for vehicle construction: on April 6th in the Volkswagen Group Components factories in Braunschweig and Kassel as well since April 14th also in the corresponding branches in Salzgitter, Chemnitz and Hanover as well as in Poland. The aim was to first ensure the supply of vehicle production in China. Of the 33 plants there, 32 are already running again, the company said. So far, not a single case of Covid-19 has occurred among the Chinese workforce.