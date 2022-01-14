Walmart, Kroger, and Target all have excellent loyalty programs to help you save money at the grocery store.

Top grocery store loyalty programs, including Walmart, Kroger, and Target, can help you save money.

LOYALTY programs are a great way to save money because they make getting discounts simple.

Here’s everything you need to know about some of the most well-known retailers’ loyalty programs.

There are two levels of membership at Costco: Gold Star and Executive.

A Gold Star membership costs (dollars)60 per year, while an Executive membership costs (dollars)120 per year.

Many people have said that the membership fee is well worth it, despite the fact that it is a bit pricey.

Customers can save hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars on everyday household and grocery items by shopping in bulk at Costco.

Costco also offers a credit card that can be used to save even more money.

Shoppers will receive an extra 2% cash back on all purchases, as well as a 4% cash back on gas purchased at gas stations.

Just keep in mind that credit cards must be used responsibly.

If you apply for one and are approved, make sure to pay off your balance in full every month, or your credit score will suffer.

Kroger Co. is the name of the loyalty card offered by Kroger.

Loyalty Program for Family of Stores

You will earn one fuel point for every (dollar)1 you spend when you use this loyalty card.

Earned Fuel Points can be easily redeemed for cash at any of the company’s or partner’s fuel stations.

Kroger also offers a reward debit card program that gives customers 50% more fuel points on their daily grocery purchases.

In addition, shoppers can save 2% on brands like Simple Truth and Kroger.

This card also has no annual fee.

Target Circle is the name of the company’s loyalty program.

Every time a customer makes an eligible purchase with a non-RedCard payment, they will receive 1% in Target Circle earnings rewards.

The Target Circle rewards program is open to anyone who does not have a Red Card credit card.

The Red Card, on the other hand, has some advantages.

Cardholders receive a 5% discount at all Target locations, and the card enrolls you in Target Circle automatically.

At Trader Joe’s, there is no loyalty program, no sales, and no coupons.

Every customer should have access to the best prices on the best products every day, according to Trader Joe’s.

Walmart(plus), Walmart’s loyalty program, debuted in 2020.

Customers join the loyalty program to gain access to its benefits.

For an annual (dollar)98 fee, members receive free home deliveries, fuel discounts, and the ability to scan-and-go at Walmart stores.

In mid-2021, the retail store joined forces with…

