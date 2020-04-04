Walmart puts partial sale of UK’s Asda on hold due to coronavirus crisis: source

LONDON (Reuters) – Walmart (N: ), the world’s largest retailer, has put the possible sale of a majority stake in its British supermarket arm Asda on hold until the coronavirus crisis is over, said a person familiar with the situation.

The U.S. group had said in February it was talks with possible buyers of a stake in Asda, which it failed to combine with UK rival Sainsbury ‘s (L: ) last year.

However, Walmart has now paused the process so that Asda Chief Executive Roger Burnley and his leadership team can fully focus on responding to the current health emergency.