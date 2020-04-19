[WARNING] Don’t Fall For This New Netflix Phishing Scam Going Around Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Netflix is the gold standard while it comes to movies and boxset streaming. As rankings of human beings are at home under lockdown, the service has seen a popularity surge. Recent stats display that as the COVID-19 crisis gripped nations throughout the world, Google searches for Netflix jumped to 142%.

But this spike hasn’t gone omitted by scammers, with new research revealing an explosion in cybercrime directed on the streaming giant. Experts warned that cyber crooks are targeting users of streaming websites amid the coronavirus disaster.

Scams highlighted include putting in place fake websites to trick human beings into thinking they’re buying a Netflix subscription. But in fact, they are handing over their touchy info to crooks and having their cash stolen.

Cybersecurity group BrandShield mentioned were hackers are looking to steal Netflix login details. The cybersecurity company noted some 639 fake domains which use the word Netflix have been registered since January. BrandShield said 236 fake Netflix domains were set up in March alone.

The cybersecurity group said that 41 percent of the fake websites have a mail server, which suggests phishing emails may also had been sent out.

“As the world goes into lockdown, cybercriminals are capitalizing on people spending more and more time online,” Yoav Keren, the CEO of BrandShield, told Express.co.uk.

Consumers of streaming websites, according to Keren, are increasingly at risk of successful phishing attacks.

He also noted an explosion in domain names featuring ‘Netflix’ as criminals are looking to catch consumers out and extract financial or personal records.

“Governments must do more to educate the public about the risks they face, and how they can protect themselves,” Keren said.

He explained the problem of hacking is only going to get bigger as people spend more time transacting and interacting online.

The news comes last month as Netflix users were warned about a scam WhatsApp message claiming free subscriptions for the provider have been being offered

The fake alert said Netflix had been offering “free passes” to help people entertained in the course of the coronavirus disaster and supplied a link.

But while the hyperlink featured the phrase Netflix within the URL, it was all part of a problematic phishing rip-off designed to scouse borrow sensitive information.

A message on the fake website which the link led to stated: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are giving away totally free access to our platform for the period of isolation until the virus is contained.”

With the internet being the way it is, you can absolutely defend yourself from getting emails from unscrupulous people. Whenever you get an email from a company you have an account with, here are some safety precautions you should take, according to Norton anti-malware software company:

Confirm who the sender is

There is a downward arrow next to the sender’s name. Select it to search if the email makes sense. If it doesn’t look like an email, then you’re possibly managing a scammer.

Look for typos

Emails from scammers regularly have such a lot of typos that it soon becomes evident that no self-respecting company would send the email.

Don’t immediately click any hyperlinks in emails

Hover your cursor over the hyperlink. You’ll see the entire URL on the bottom left nook of your browser screen. If the link looks suspicious, then you’re in all likelihood of dealing with a scammer. Do not click the link.

If the email has something about your account details, don’t click the link

Check your account immediately by opening a new browser tab and going to the secure website. Review your personal information and update it if necessary.

Watch out for pressure tactics to get you to act quickly

In the Netflix rip-off email, for example, they let you know that you have to reply within 48 hours. Such strategies are designed to bypass your crucial credentials and manipulate you into acting without questioning that matters.

