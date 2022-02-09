Warning: You must file your tax return NOW in order to receive a second child tax credit payment of (dollar)3,600 per child – here’s how it works.

Warning: You must file your tax return as soon as possible to receive a second child tax credit payment of (dollar)3,600 per child – here’s how it works.

The IRS is urging Americans to file their taxes as soon as possible in order to receive a second child tax credit payment.

The Biden administration increased the credit from (dollar)2,000 per child to (dollar)3,600 per child between the ages of 6 and 17.

Low-income families are encouraged to file their taxes this year so that they can benefit from the second half of the child tax credit.

“Historically, a smaller amount was considered refundable,” Donald Trummer, Senior Tax Manager at HBK, explained.

“Now that the credit has been expanded, the entire amount will be refundable.

So you can get that refund even if you don’t owe any taxes.”

Most families received half of the credit as monthly payments last year, but Trummer said that if they don’t file their taxes, they may lose the remaining funds.

“Even if you have a low or low income, you can get up to (dollar)3,600 per child with your return,” he said, reminding families that they can get the full amount if they file.

For the first time, children under the age of 17 are also eligible for the credit.

Families with children born in 2021 are also eligible for a third stimulus payment of up to $1,400 per dependent.

“If you have a new child, especially near the end of the year, you’ll be eligible for that (dollar)1,400 stimulus check on top of the (dollar)3,600,” Trummer said.

“So, we’re talking about (dollar)5,000 in additional stimulus that you can get back from the IRS if you haven’t filed yet.”

Parents are encouraged to check their eligibility at childtaxcredit.gov.

“The IRS also offers free ways to file your tax return to guide you through the process of getting that information included in your return,” Trummer explained.

