Warren Buffett gambles away with airline stocks

Airline investments are not for the faint of heart. Even professionals like Warren Buffett can’t handle it. He prefers to hoard liquidity instead of chasing bargains – a warning?

If you want to make money with investments in the aviation industry, you need either luck or tactical skill. This is a high standard, which obviously even the American entrepreneur and investor legend Warren Buffett does not meet. The man, who is considered to be the “brilliant investor”, had played a major role in the major American airlines in the past few years and thus suffered a crash landing.



Airline shares – consistently sold

Finally, the cyclical business of the corporations has collapsed due to the corona crisis, and the operating prospects are obviously so uncertain in his eyes that he has sold all airline shares in the past few days. This makes it just as consistent as after comparable failures such as engagements with the IT group IBM or the food manufacturer Kraft Heinz.

The radical “sales solution” may have contributed to his Berkshire Hathaway company posting a book loss of nearly $ 50 billion in the first quarter. Buffett has a problem similar to that of the Swiss National Bank. Both are based on huge investment portfolios, which generate good returns in good times, but whose value can get lost in bookkeeping in turbulent days. The decision also shows how consistently it cuts losses as soon as the business model of a company or industry changes adversely from one day to the next. This sense of reality not only distinguishes Buffett, but can generally also be understood as a warning. As a warning against betting with pink glasses on a quick, sustainable recovery in the global economy.



Buffett hoarded liquidity instead of buying

After all, Berkshire said in the recently published quarterly report that the corona crisis “began to affect operating business significantly in March and is likely to impact almost all lines of business in the second quarter”. The duration and impact of the pandemic could not be reasonably estimated at this point. Buffett anticipates further write-downs and prefers to hoard liquidity of just under $ 140 billion instead of using it for cheap purchases, as he did in previous crises. That means something.