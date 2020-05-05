[WATCH] Apple CEO Tim Cook Urges Graduates to ‘Build a Better Future’ Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday, April 3, delivered a virtual commencement address to Ohio State University’s 2020 graduating class, challenging them to look beyond how the coronavirus may have interfered with their plans.

The Apple CEO confirmed last month that he would be the speaker for the state university’s graduation address. Cook gives graduation addresses each Spring, inclusive of at Tulane University last year, and he maintained the habit going this year.

However, because of the coronavirus outbreak, Ohio State officials announced plans on April 3 to make a virtual commencement to complying with regulations on big gatherings.

ALSO READ: Apple CEO Tim Cook to Donate Funds to Fight Against Coronavirus

In a recorded speech released on YouTube, Cook apologized that the graduating students could not all be together for the special event. He said the graduates could look back on this time and remember inconveniences and even boredom, and they can count themselves lucky.

“And while we aren’t [physically present] shoulder to shoulder in the Horseshoe, filling it to the rafters, I know your parents, your loved ones, your friends and teachers are no less overwhelmed with the pride in you and in what you have achieved,” he said.

Apple CEO told the graduates to remember about those whose impact on their life is more distant, “but no less meaningful” one.

And beyond all that, he said, “think about how you, blessed with a world-class education, might act and work and be differently when [everything] is said and done.”

Cook’s speech noted the challenges of the previous century. The Apple CEO discussed the accomplishments of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart and poet T.S. Eliot as they faced the challenges of the 1918 flu epidemic.

According to Cook, those who meet times of historical challenge with their eyes and hearts open are also those who leave the most significant impact on the lives of others.

“We must share credit, whether we’d like to or not, with a difficult and selfish collaborator called our circumstances,” he said.

ALSO READ: Apple CEO Tim Cook Urges Everyone To ‘Just Say Hi’ To People Living With Disabilities

Cook also recounted that he couldn’t believe his fortune when he joined Apple in 1998. But the journey hasn’t been easy.

“The loneliness I felt when we lost Steve was proof there is nothing more eternal, or more powerful, than the impact we have on others,” he said.

Cook also acknowledged that most graduates’ post-university dreams will be delayed, but most have not seen the worst of COVID-19.

However, the Apple CEO expressed optimism that the graduates would overcome the demanding situations they will face in the real world. And when the glittering plans and hopes are scrambled–as they often will be–Cook said people will always be left with a choice.

He said the graduates are the pride of their loved ones, teachers, and the communities that shaped them in ways seen and unseen.

“Build a better future than the one you thought was certain. And in a fearful time, call us once again to hope.”