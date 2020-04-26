 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wave Life Sciences to return $7.2 million PPP loan

By Denis Bedoya on April 26, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wave Life Sciences (O:WVE) said on Friday it will return a $7.2 million loan granted under the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), the latest company to do so following new guidance from the U.S Treasury Department.

“We made this decision after the SBA (Small Business Administration) issued new guidance that states, in effect, that public companies are not appropriate recipients of these loans,” a spokeswoman for the company said in an emailed statement.

U.S. companies on Thursday began refusing government loans they were just awarded, after the Treasury Department updated its guidance.

Published in Economy

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from EconomyMore posts in Economy »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *