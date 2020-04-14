Wavemaker: App Building Made Simple

WaveMaker is a low-code platform that enables easy collaboration for the building and deployment of applications, through the use of advanced technology stacks.

It assists customers with the entire development process of their apps, equipping you with everything you need to build an app, with fantastic, easy-to-use technology and industry-leading support.

From building and integration, through to security and deployment, customers are able to launch an application that meets their exact requirements, works alongside existing systems and impresses users.

Regardless of experience, Wavemaker can help individuals or organizations of any size and ability to build, create, customize and distribute their own business applications. Better yet, this can be done with little or even no knowledge of coding.

This platform makes the entire process of creating an application easy, from start to finish. It’s an open low code development platform that enables the development of enterprise-grade multi-device applications. Users can quickly create custom apps that can be either browser delivered or device installed, easily extending and customizing them.

The visual building of applications means that forms, tables, interactive charts, and many more features can be easily added in. There is also the choice of many modern, responsive interfaces that enable multi-channel consumption. The platform has a wide range of themes and templates, also allowing users to add exciting widgets to create a functional, attractive app.

Using drag-and-drop style interfaces, form builders and visual process modeling, the process of building is simplified. Users are able to see a visual preview and watch their user journey transform. They can watch the effects of changes as they are made, viewing them in the same way the user will see on the app. Through this, they can continuously customize and improve their app, adding new features and trying various options as they build.

Without the need to have extensive knowledge of app building or coding, those using the platform can create applications in short periods of time. Quick building and a simple experience mean individuals or organizations can use the platform to create an app that is ready to use within hours of development if they desire.

Applications created using this platform are ready for integration with API ecosystems, databases or records, also scaling well with cloud deployment. The ability to integrate means you can bring in the likes of third parts JS frameworks with business logic meaning, so there can be re-using across applications.

There is also the option of integration with security providers. You can even set up code check-ins or single sign-on authentication, integrating with your existing CI system or deployment platform.

Users can be confident that the platform will help them to build fast, functional apps with the latest technology to give a sleek runtime. In addition to this, applications can be built that can meet specific criteria, for example, supporting multiple languages with the option to automatically select local languages.

Readable code is generated, meaning users can own and improve their app with no lock-in, clearly separating the front-end of the app and back-end functionality.

Security is paramount with this platform, giving customers many different ways to create a secure, safe app.

There is the ability to have authentication support for an app, integrating with a choice of security providers. There is also the ability to implement granular authorization to define app roles for specific users or groups, controlling their access levels to certain pages, services or APIs.

Enterprise-grade security gives customers peace of mind, with apps being built using the latest open standards-based stack, which is tested for vulnerabilities by countless users and developers, protecting from vulnerabilities.

You can build, create, package and deploy your app with one click to any private cloud or public cloud provider.

The way your app architecture is created means you can deploy it on a large scale. This is done through microservices-based component layers. By doing it this way, you are able to create a division between the front-end and back-end, deploying individually for cloud-scale apps.

An integrated release management system maintains release cadence with the speed of your business. Users can be confident that WaveMaker will allow industry-leading deployment, making the process simple, quick and easy.

Wavemaker is a fantastic, low-code platform that enables those of all abilities to launch a professional, secure and user-friendly application. It can be integrated with existing systems and deployed quickly, using advanced technology stacks.

