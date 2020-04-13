“We are going to invest more than 1 billion euros in SMEs”

Florence Lustman: “In France, operating losses linked to the pandemic amount to almost 60 billion, which is more than the capital of non-life insurers.”

The discontent rises against the insurers. Since the start of containment and the sudden cessation of activity by a very large number of companies, they have been accused of not participating enough in the national solidarity effort. Business leaders and professional organizations are demanding that business interruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic be compensated by insurers. Florence Lustman, president of the French Insurance Federation (FFA), has emerged from silence for the first time. She defends the actions of the sector and details the new measures that she will present this week to the Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe.

LE FIGARO. – Small businesses criticize you for not supporting them, particularly in terms of operating losses. What do you say to them?

Florence LUSTMAN. – Let us understand their distress. Our first gestures of solidarity were for them. But we must also understand the limits of our profession. In