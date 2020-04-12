We are now 100 times safer than at the beginning of March: here is the math

In early March I started wearing disposable gloves and a mask. Almost everyone looked at me like I was a freak. Today I don’t wear a mask when I go out and people look at me like I’m an idiot.
Most of the time it makes perfect sense to do what the crowd does. When investing, this is referred to as trend following. It is one of the most profitable investment strategies. If you bought the S&P 500 Index in 2009 after the index rose 20% from its last low and was not sold until the S&P 500 Index fell 20%, you would have a return of 11 years achieved around 230%.
We published Insider Monkey’s investment newsletter over 7 years ago. It was the first time in 7 years that we intervened. That was because the recession came in late February (read our article here). Here’s how I did it.
I have read many scientific articles and used incomplete data from other countries to estimate the parameters of this new corona virus. We’ve come across more deadly viruses like SARS, MERS, and Ebola in the past 20 years, but they have failed. That’s why I particularly tried to find out how COVID-19 managed to evade our virus fighters. The answer was asymptomatic transmission.
This meant that the only way to stop this virus at our borders was to test them all. Unfortunately, the tests are not 100% accurate (some tests fail to detect someone who is actually infected in 20 to 30% of cases). Therefore we have to quarantine them for up to 2 weeks and test them again. This is what China is doing to international travelers today.
Obviously we didn’t do any of this and didn’t close our borders to all incoming traffic. This meant only one thing: the new corona virus spread freely.
The first parameter that I appreciated was the life cycle of this virus. I estimated that it took an average of 5-6 days from infection to onset of symptoms, another 5-6 days from onset of symptoms to hospitalization, and an average of 14 days from hospitalization to death. Check out the image below from a scientific article published about a week ago to see the actual distributions:
The second parameter that I estimated was the mortality rate from infections with the new corona virus. I initially used an estimate of 0.5%, but later switched to 1%.
The third parameter that I estimated was the doubling rate of the new corona virus. Data from other countries showed that the new virus doubles every 3 days if it spreads freely. Of course, once we start implementing social distancing, blocking and other guidelines, this parameter would change.
Then I set up a very simple model. If someone dies of COVID-19 in a particular country, it means that that person has been infected for about 24 days. However, since only 1 in 100 people who were infected 24 days ago die, we can estimate that there were 99 other infected people 24 days ago.
It takes an infected person approximately 18 days to spread the virus to 100 people. This means that when a country reports its first COVID-19 death, the virus has been spreading freely in that country for about 6 weeks.
If a country had 100 infected people 24 days ago, that number would double to 200 on day -21, 400 on day -18, 800 on day -15, 1600 on day -12, 3200 on day -9, 6400 a day – 6, 12800 on day -3 and 25600 on day 0. When a country reports its first COVID-19 death, we basically know that there must be approximately 25,000 other infected people in the country who spread this virus freely.
This is only possible if we have successfully identified the first COVID-19 death. If there had previously been other unnoticed COVID-19 deaths, the number of people infected would have been even higher.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “On March 10thth The number of COVID 19 deaths in the United States was 28. Most people were not worried by this number. I was shocked. This means that 700,000 people may already be infected with the virus and spread it. “Data-reactid =” 37 “> March 10thth The number of COVID 19 deaths in the United States was 28. Most people were not worried by this number. I was shocked. This means that 700,000 people may already be infected with the virus and spread it.
<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “On March 20thth I have published an article entitled “Hell is Coming: Here is the Mathematical Proof”. The death toll in the U.S. was 205 on the morning of March 20th, the article made the following prediction: “data-reactid =” 38 “> On March 20th I have published an article entitled “Hell is Coming: Here is the Mathematical Proof”. The death toll in the U.S. was 205 on the morning of March 20th, the article made the following prediction:
“With the exception of a few educated people, no one has any idea that there are already around 2 million people infected in America today and the number of American fatalities will exceed 15,000 in just 24 days. If we don’t take strict measures, we will report 1,000 deaths per day in just 3 weeks. Around 3,000 people were killed in the September 11 attacks. We will report September 11th every three days. So we say “hell is coming”. It is a mathematical certainty. It is inevitable. “
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “It was indeed inevitable. Fortunately a governor afterwards Another took action and issued “shelter in place” instructions, with the first state being California (March 19), followed by New Jersey (March 21) and New York (March 22), on March 23approx There were 9 states with nationwide “shelter in place” orders. That number rose to 21 states on March 26th and 30 states on March 30thth. Finally, Florida joined all of the other most populous states and ordered its residents to stay home with effect from April 3approx. “data-reactid =” 41 “> It was indeed inevitable. Fortunately, one governor after another took action and issued” shelter in place “instructions. The first state was California (March 19), followed by New Jersey ( March 21) and New York (March 22) March 23approx There were 9 states with nationwide “shelter in place” orders. That number rose to 21 states on March 26th and 30 states on March 30thth. Finally, Florida joined all of the other most populous states and ordered its residents to stay home with effect from April 3approx.
Social distancing and lockdowns work.
Let’s say you live in New York City and were just infected before the state was banned. On average, it takes about 5-6 days for symptoms to appear. If you look at the actual distribution curve, you will see that this can take up to 2 weeks. The probability density function in the image above also tells us that it can take another 15 days before the symptoms appear before you are hospitalized. During this 25-day period, you may be infectious and spread the virus to others (this is an extreme case; most patients are not infectious after about 10 days).
This also tells us that almost all people who were infected at the beginning of a nationwide ban will not be infectious by day 25. Although it is still possible that these people infected one of their family members between the 5th and 10th day, and their family members will pose a threat to the public for the next 25 days. It is also possible that some of the infected were among the “essential workers” and spread the virus more widely.
However, most people are extremely cautious at the moment. There are definitely a small number of infected people left by the 25th day of a nationwide ban, but these people cannot spread this virus easily because there are not many options. In a state with a population of 20 million, there will still be a few hundred new infections. For this reason, we have to continue the current locks for a few more weeks to ensure that the new infections no longer work.
Today is day 21 of closure in New York State, the epicenter of the U.S. pandemic. I guess there are only a few hundred new infections. I am not talking about the numbers that Governor Cuomo has announced. The new cases announced by Cuomo are the infections that they identified and that actually started 1-3 weeks ago. I’m talking about the new infections that have happened today. We have very few of them.
That’s why I’m no longer afraid. The chance to catch COVID-19 in New York City today is probably 100 times less than the chance to catch it a month ago. However, most people are 100 times more concerned about getting infected now than a month ago.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “This is because yesterday more than 2000 Americans lost their lives lost to COVID-19. The good news is that our death toll doesn’t double every three days, the death toll on April 10th was only 45% higher than the death toll on April 7thth. A day ago it was 52%. This means that we are only 3-5 days away from the maximum daily death toll. “Data-reactid =” 48 “> This is because more than 2,000 Americans lost their lives yesterday through COVID-19. The good news is that our death toll no longer doubles every three days. The death toll on the 10th of Aprilth was only 45% higher than the death toll on April 7thth. A day ago it was 52%. This means that we are only 3-5 days away from a peak in the daily death toll.
If we get there earlier, the death toll would be around 50,000. Keep in mind that it takes an average of 24 days to die from a coronavirus infection. This roughly means that half of the deaths will last less than 24 days and the other half will last longer than 24 days (I know that the distribution is not symmetrical and some states will peak later than others).
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Overall, however, once the daily number of deaths The climax and the daily death toll is falling We can estimate the total number of COVID 19 deaths at the end of May by doubling the total number of deaths on the day of the climax, for example if we peak on April 13thth and the death toll is 25,000, then we can roughly estimate that the death toll will be 50,000 by the end of May. “data-reactid =” 50 “> Overall, however, once the daily death toll has peaked and the daily death toll If we start to decline, we can estimate the total number of COVID 19 deaths in late May by double the total number of deaths on the day of the climax. For example, if we peak on April 13thth and the death toll is 25,000, then we can roughly estimate that the death toll will be 50,000 by the end of May.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “When we reach a climax on April 15thth With a death toll of 30,000, this means that the death toll will be 60,000 by the end of May. This is what Dr. Fauci spoke a few days ago. “Data-reactid =” 51 “> When we peak on April 15thth With a death toll of 30,000, this means that the death toll will be 60,000 by the end of May. Dr. Fauci spoke a few days ago.
Obviously, all of these estimates assume that we won’t finish the current shelter-in-place orders too soon, but even if we do, the new wave of death will appear in the statistics in June and July.
The bottom line is this. We are now 100 times safer than a month ago. President Trump and his pandemic response team have done a fantastic job in the past few weeks, limiting the number of COVID-19 deaths to around 55,000. We won the first battle. I feel sorry for the English, Dutch and Swedish people. Their responses were not as timely and appropriate as President Trump’s, and it is now a mathematical certainty that a larger percentage of their population will die of COVID-19 if things get done in a few months.
Now we have another fight to fight. We cannot lower our watch.
The total number of confirmed cases around the world is approaching 2 million. There are millions more that we could not identify. 20% to 50% of these unidentified COVID-19 infections are asymptomatic or slightly symptomatic. We should not let anyone (including U.S. citizens) into our country without a 14-day quarantine and a negative test result at the end of the quarantine period.
This restriction should also apply to residents of states that did not have “shelter in place” assignments. People who show symptoms should be tested and isolated immediately, and all their contacts should go through the same process.
Since asymptomatic patients spread this virus very effectively, everyone in public places should be asked to wear masks.
More than 100 different companies are currently working on a COVID-19 vaccine. It is very likely that at least one of these companies will be successful within a year.
These are probably the darkest days of this pandemic, and I’m sure you can see what I’m seeing in a few weeks.
We did it well and saved the lives of millions of Americans. This is the most resilient virus we’ve encountered in the past 100 years, but the American people have proven to be more resilient than the corona virus.
Disclosure: none.
