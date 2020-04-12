We are now 100 times safer than at the beginning of March: here is the math

In early March I started wearing disposable gloves and a mask. Almost everyone looked at me like I was a freak. Today I don’t wear a mask when I go out and people look at me like I’m an idiot.

Most of the time it makes perfect sense to do what the crowd does. When investing, this is referred to as trend following. It is one of the most profitable investment strategies. If you bought the S&P 500 Index in 2009 after the index rose 20% from its last low and was not sold until the S&P 500 Index fell 20%, you would have a return of 11 years achieved around 230%.

You didn't have to be an investment genius to get this performance. You only buy after the market has risen by 20% and sell after the market has dropped by 20%. If you have a talent for identifying the turning points in the S&P 500 index somewhat in advance, you can get even better returns. The S&P 500 Index has risen more than 27% since its daily low on March 23. The top 5 stocks in hedge funds usually do much better than the S&P 500 index. The top 5 hedge fund stocks have only lost 3.2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has lost more than 13%.

We published Insider Monkey’s investment newsletter over 7 years ago. It was the first time in 7 years that we intervened. That was because the recession came in late February (read our article here). Here’s how I did it.

I have read many scientific articles and used incomplete data from other countries to estimate the parameters of this new corona virus. We’ve come across more deadly viruses like SARS, MERS, and Ebola in the past 20 years, but they have failed. That’s why I particularly tried to find out how COVID-19 managed to evade our virus fighters. The answer was asymptomatic transmission.

This meant that the only way to stop this virus at our borders was to test them all. Unfortunately, the tests are not 100% accurate (some tests fail to detect someone who is actually infected in 20 to 30% of cases). Therefore we have to quarantine them for up to 2 weeks and test them again. This is what China is doing to international travelers today.

Obviously we didn’t do any of this and didn’t close our borders to all incoming traffic. This meant only one thing: the new corona virus spread freely.

The first parameter that I appreciated was the life cycle of this virus. I estimated that it took an average of 5-6 days from infection to onset of symptoms, another 5-6 days from onset of symptoms to hospitalization, and an average of 14 days from hospitalization to death. Check out the image below from a scientific article published about a week ago to see the actual distributions:

The second parameter that I estimated was the mortality rate from infections with the new corona virus. I initially used an estimate of 0.5%, but later switched to 1%.

The third parameter that I estimated was the doubling rate of the new corona virus. Data from other countries showed that the new virus doubles every 3 days if it spreads freely. Of course, once we start implementing social distancing, blocking and other guidelines, this parameter would change.

Then I set up a very simple model. If someone dies of COVID-19 in a particular country, it means that that person has been infected for about 24 days. However, since only 1 in 100 people who were infected 24 days ago die, we can estimate that there were 99 other infected people 24 days ago.

It takes an infected person approximately 18 days to spread the virus to 100 people. This means that when a country reports its first COVID-19 death, the virus has been spreading freely in that country for about 6 weeks.

