We cannot control three important forces that work together

Still, much is beyond our control. Recent events remind us that even the strongest strongest and the most democratic democracies cannot grasp any number of forces.
Two of these indomitable are timeless; Illness and business cycles and another is brand new, the internet. Yet at the moment all three seem to be working together, causing chaos and annoying authority worldwide. It is also interesting to see how the USA, China and Russia are brought to their knees and in one case even use this environment.
Let’s start with the news that is illness.
<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Here we are in 2020-40 years after we read the Smallpox had been wiped out – the struggle with COVID-19, a virus with a name that sounds like source code, but dates straight back to the Middle Ages, and the power of this corona virus goes far beyond mere 2,867 and counting killed (as of my deadline.) Indeed, if it were just these deaths, COVID-19 would be a slip up. It is the fear of more death that, among thousands of disruptions, essentially stopped US-China air travel, crashed the Toronto Stock Exchange, closed schools in Japan, and closed Mecca for pilgrims. “Data-reactid =” 15 “> Here we are in 2020 – 40 years after the eradication of smallpox – and are struggling with COVID-19, a virus with a name that sounds like source code, but comes straight from the Middle Ages. The capabilities of this corona virus range COVID-19 would indeed be a slip up if it were only for these deaths, and it is the fear of more deaths that is essential (among thousands of disorders) that stopped air traffic between the US and China the Toronto Stock Exchange, closed schools in Japan and excluded Mecca for pilgrims.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Forward who should say.” It’s almost impossible to judge how serious this will be, “said Jonathan Fenby, TS Lombard chair of Chinese research at COVID-19.” It is an unknown unknown. “Ah yes that. (If you lose this reference, I highly recommend it watch this classic rummy.) “data-reactid =” 16 “> In the future, whoever says,” It is almost impossible to assess how serious this will be, “says Jonathan Fenby, TS Lombard chairman of Chinese research at COVID-19 unknown unknown. ” Ah yes that. (If you lose this reference, I strongly recommend seeing this classic rummy.)
Which fits well with business cycles.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The corona virus is also conceivable wipe out earnings growth for S&P 500 this year (according to Goldman Sachs) and just shave God knows how many points deviate from GDP in China, the US and the global economy. “I see the chances of a global recession as pretty significant,” said Kenneth Rogoff, a professor of economics at Harvard University and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. In his view, Ken is not alone. “Data-reactid =” 18 “> The corona virus may also wipe out earnings growth for the S&P 500 this year (according to Goldman Sachs) and only God knows how many points deviate from GDP in China, the United States and the global economy : “I see the chances of a global recession as pretty significant,” said Kenneth Rogoff, a professor of economics at Harvard University and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The problem here is that we have had it for decades lived under the illusion that central bankers and their monetary instruments could always come to our rescue. This narrative has become more and more effective, especially after the 2008-2009 financial crisis. A few rate cuts, a little QE and the sickest If economies heal, that will worst downturn slowed down, now that interest rates are so low, the Federal Reserve et al. are almost out of firepower (don’t let me start with negative interest rates as a help) and yet Fed chairman Jay Powell assured us Friday When it comes to corona virus, “we will use our tools and act appropriately to support the economy.” Let’s go, Jay. “Data-reactid =” 19 “> The problem here is that for decades we have been under the illusion that central bankers and their monetary instruments could always ride to our rescue. This narrative has become increasingly powerful, especially after the 2008-2009 financial crisis. A few rate cuts, a little QE, and the sickest economies will heal, the worst downturn will slow down. Now that interest rates are so low, Federal Reserve et al have almost exhausted their firepower. (Don’t let me start with the negative Interest rates are a help.) And yet Fed Chairman Jay Powell assured us on Friday that, with regard to coronavirus, “we will use our tools and act appropriately to support the economy.” There you go Jay again.
In any case, I think it is dangerous to imagine that we have been able to weaken business cycles to a certain extent. It is inevitable, isn’t it that there will be a time when central bankers will face something they cannot fix. COVID-19 could deliver that moment. Very low rates increase the likelihood.
This brings us to the internet and its role in current events.
<h3 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = ““A fire hose with information”“data-reactid =” 42 “>“A fire hose with information”
COVID-19 reminds me why computer scientists decided to name replicating bugs that modify other programs by inserting their own code, a virus, right?
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “In fact we experience something with COVID-19 The World Health Organization has called the world’s first “infodemic”. The WHO characterizes this as “an abundance of information – some accurate and some not – that make it difficult for people to find trustworthy sources and reliable guidance when they need it.” “data-reactid =” 44 “> Indeed with COVID -19 We are experiencing what the World Health Organization has described as the world’s first” infodemic “, which the WHO characterizes as” excess information – some accurate and some not – that it makes it difficult for people to find trustworthy sources and reliable guidelines when they need it. ”
You think?
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Or as they say, our three sources of information here are US government, Chinese government and Facebook, good luck with it. In the case of the latter source, this could to some extent be a proxy for the Russian government and its trolls. The South China Morning Post ran an AFP story that said, “Russia [is]Spreading false news about the US that is using the outbreak to wage an “economic war” against China … “by providing thousands of fake Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.” data-reactid = “50”> Or as they say Our three sources of information here are the US government, the Chinese government and Facebook. Good luck with it. In the case of the latter source, this could to some extent be a proxy for the Russian government and its trolls. The South China Morning Post published an AFP story entitled “Russia [is]spreading false news about the United States that uses the outbreak to wage an “economic war” against China by providing thousands of fake Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.
“The Russians are good at identifying divisions and social problems and increasing the division,” says Marek Posard, an associate sociologist at RAND Corporation, whose research focuses on technology and the military, and notes that they do so with AIDS Crisis did in the 1980s. Saying AIDS was a conspiracy by the United States government.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, had warned me of this in an interview earlier this month. “There are a lot of crazy things that are said about what started with it,” said Collins. “Data-reactid =” 52 “> Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, had warned me in an interview earlier this month.” There’s an absolute barrage of crazy things about what started with be brought forward, “said Collins.
<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Ground Zero of the infodemic happens to be in the same country of origin like COVID-19 – China, where the government of Xi Jinping faces significant problems waging a multi-faceted digital war, on the one hand Suppression of all types of information, both true and false. On the other hand, it’s pushing its own propaganda. & Nbsp;“data-reactid =” 53 “> The ground zero of the infodemic happens to be in the same country of origin as COVID-19 – China, where the government of Xi Jinping faces considerable problems when it comes to a multifaceted digital war with multiple fronts it all kinds of information, both true and untrue. On the other hand, it supplants its own propaganda.
Oh, and at the same time, the Chinese government is providing the World Health Organization with what it insists on being accurate scientific medical updates (number of infections and deaths – which they say are decreasing). Complicated does not begin to describe. “As skeptical as I am normally about official Chinese data, I’m even more skeptical about this case,” said Sarah Cook, senior research analyst for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Freedom House.
Then what are the longer term effects of COVID-19? For one thing, the corona virus has become a major force in anti-globalism. It closed borders much more effectively than a trade war, nationalist zeal, or even the most ardent border guard ever imagined.
Are we getting a snap-back V-curve in relation to the global flows lost by the coronavirus? I bet not 100% back to where we were before.
COVID-19 also exposes some of China’s weaknesses. It shows that the country is still a cradle of the disease, a big problem. And it suggests that Chinese economic orthodoxy of rapid growth, which trumps business cycles, won’t last forever. (Xi JinPing & Co also clearly had no idea what would happen in Hong Kong if higher-paying jobs and social mobility for young people dried up there – who, incidentally, were connected via social media.) A command and control economy works in the best of times governments and societies must be flexible the rest of the time. That is not China’s strength. High debts in China don’t help either. Or as Rogoff puts it: “A highly indebted economy has to keep moving in order not to fall.”
The COVID-19 crisis also shows that iron Internet surveillance for China is probably not a long-term sustainable issue. And yet we see that if China controls the internet too tightly, the US position of an unrestricted laissez-faire internet is just as unsustainable. We are again learning that the United States is, at least in part, little more than a goal of 329 million people for Russia in terms of social media. (And if COVID-19 ever really reaches our coast – heaven forbids it – you will see a real sea of disinformation here.)
“In our national context, we’re on the side of a fire hose with information,” said Andrea Matwyshyn, a professor of politics and law at Penn State Law School, which focuses on cyber security. “[In] The importance of a public health crisis with trustworthy sources of information is obvious. Trusted sources, on the other hand, may not get the Internet that we would like to see. “
So true.
As for the Russians, it’s kind of a time for them, isn’t it? They like to take advantage of the opportunities they believe to be COVID-19. By the way, did you notice that while China has about 78,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the United States has 60, Russia only reported two cases? At least for now, the Russians seem to have figured it all out.
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “& nbsp;This article was featured on February 29, 2020 in a Saturday edition of the Morning Brief. Have the morning letter sent to your inbox every Monday to Friday at 6:30 a.m.CET.Subscribe to“data-reactid =” 82 “> This article was featured on February 29, 2020 in a Saturday edition of the Morning Brief. Have the morning letter sent to your inbox every Monday to Friday at 6:30 a.m.CET. Subscribe to
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Andy Serwer is chief editor of Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter: & nbsp;@serwer,“data-reactid =” 83 “>Andy Serwer is chief editor of Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter: @serwer,
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance“data-reactid =” 84 “>Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Continue reading:“data-reactid =” 85 “>Continue reading: