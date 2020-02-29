We cannot control three important forces that work together

The human species has a rich history of success. Life expectancy has risen from under 30 in the US Bronze Age to over 70 today. We created languages, used electricity, composed symphonies, traveled to the moon and have released the iPhone.

Still, much is beyond our control. Recent events remind us that even the strongest strongest and the most democratic democracies cannot grasp any number of forces.

Two of these indomitable are timeless; Illness and business cycles and another is brand new, the internet. Yet at the moment all three seem to be working together, causing chaos and annoying authority worldwide. It is also interesting to see how the USA, China and Russia are brought to their knees and in one case even use this environment.

Let’s start with the news that is illness.

Here we are in 2020 – 40 years after the eradication of smallpox – and are struggling with COVID-19, a virus with a name that sounds like source code, but comes straight from the Middle Ages. The capabilities of this corona virus range far beyond the mere 2,867 deaths and counting (as of my deadline). COVID-19 would indeed be a slip up if it were only for these deaths, and it is the fear of more deaths that is essential (among thousands of disorders) that stopped air traffic between the US and China, crashed the Toronto Stock Exchange, closed schools in Japan and excluded Mecca for pilgrims.

In the future, whoever says, "It is almost impossible to assess how serious this will be," says Jonathan Fenby, TS Lombard chairman of Chinese research at COVID-19. "It is an unknown unknown." Ah yes that. (If you lose this reference, I strongly recommend seeing this classic rummy.)

Which fits well with business cycles.

The corona virus may also wipe out earnings growth for the S&P 500 this year (according to Goldman Sachs) and only God knows how many points deviate from GDP in China, the United States and the global economy. "I see the chances of a global recession as pretty significant," said Kenneth Rogoff, a professor of economics at Harvard University and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. In his view, Ken is not alone.

The problem here is that for decades we have been under the illusion that central bankers and their monetary instruments could always ride to our rescue. This narrative has become increasingly powerful, especially after the 2008-2009 financial crisis. A few rate cuts, a little QE, and the sickest economies will heal, the worst downturn will slow down. Now that interest rates are so low, Federal Reserve et al have almost exhausted their firepower. (Don't let me start with the negative interest rates are a help.) And yet Fed Chairman Jay Powell assured us on Friday that, with regard to coronavirus, "we will use our tools and act appropriately to support the economy." There you go Jay again.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell testified before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, during a hearing on the monetary policy report. (AP Photo / Susan Walsh) More

In any case, I think it is dangerous to imagine that we have been able to weaken business cycles to a certain extent. It is inevitable, isn’t it that there will be a time when central bankers will face something they cannot fix. COVID-19 could deliver that moment. Very low rates increase the likelihood.

This brings us to the internet and its role in current events.

"A fire hose with information"

COVID-19 reminds me why computer scientists decided to name replicating bugs that modify other programs by inserting their own code, a virus, right?

Indeed with COVID-19 we are experiencing what the World Health Organization has described as the world's first "infodemic", which the WHO characterizes as "excess information – some accurate and some not – that it makes it difficult for people to find trustworthy sources and reliable guidelines when they need it."

