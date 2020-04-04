“We risk our lives to lug Tagada strawberries”

As of Monday, April 6, users of the Uber Eats app will have access to the Carrefour departments. This collaboration currently involves around twenty Carrefour stores in the Paris region. Uber Eats thus joins the Deliveroo platform, its main competitor in France, in the race for races: the latter has accelerated the implementation of its partnership with the Casino group and its Franprix and Monoprix stores, which requires coronavirus.

Platforms like Deliveroo or Ubereats continue to operate since the start of confinement, Tuesday, March 17, respecting the hygiene measures described by the Ministry of the Economy, and in particular “contactless delivery”: the delivery person is required to ask the order on the ground, without touching the bag containing the meal, and keep a distance of at least 2 meters from the customer he delivers. What, according to the ministry, limit the spread of the virus.

The deliveryman, “overexposed worker”

Not enough, judges the Collective of independent deliverymen of Paris (Clap), which claims the stop of the deliveries for all the duration of the confinement and an indemnification of the deliverymen during this period. “Delivery (…) is one of the non-priority activity sectors, wrote Clap in a press release published at the end of March. The nature of the delivery activity, through its contacts with digital codes, intercoms, building doors, stair railings, elevator buttons, makes the delivery man an overexposed worker and an important vector for the spread of the disease ” .

Contactless delivery also does not convince all delivery people. “These standards reduce the risks, but a delivery man meets too many people in a day to avoid catching the virus, worries Aymeric, Uber Eats delivery boy in Paris for three months. The delivery men put themselves in danger. “

“The rules are little respected”

Otherwise, “Some deliverers do not respect the safety distances and find themselves in a group in front of the restaurant when it experiences a huge flow of orders”, testifies Issam, who delivers for Uber Eats in Strasbourg. Jérôme Pimot, co-founder of Clap, confirms: “In reality, 90% of delivery people will touch the bag. The rules are very little respected, and the guide does not even advise customers to wash their hands after recovering their meal… ” It’s even for this reason that Amine, who has worked for Uber Eats, Deliveroo and the Stuart platform for almost two years, decided to take a break: “Since confinement, I have not worked because I am married with two children. I prefer to limit the risks. “

Compensation of € 16 per day

Delivroo announced the creation of a “support fund” for its deliverers who may be suffering from Covid-19. The two platforms also offer a “Compensation of up to 14 days” for the sick from their ranks. Compensation subject to strict conditions.

It is indeed necessary to have earned more than € 130 weekly in the last four weeks in order to claim compensation, the amount of which does not satisfy the deliverers either: only € 230 for 14 days. Far from the remuneration of a full-time delivery man.

“This sum is ridiculous, Judge Issam. The daily amount paid by Uber in the event of coronavirus, a delivery person can earn it in less than an hour! ” Jérôme Pimot shares his opinion: “Go live with € 16 per day!” Only the delivery people are left with no savings, and who have no choice but to go to work. ” Amine adds: “Especially since the delivery sector is currently extremely dynamic. ”

No partial unemployment for delivery men

During the epidemic, the precarious status of these workers, who are not self-employed but self-employed, is once again highlighted.

“We have to suspend these delivery boxes, insists Jérôme Pimot. We risk our lives to lug Kinder Bueno and Tagada strawberries. Getting groceries delivered is a way of sending delivery people to the slaughterhouse. ” Some restaurant chains, such as Burger King and Quick, have already taken the initiative to stop all meal deliveries.