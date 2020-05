Today it gets warm with plenty of room for the sun, which does have to do with veil clouds.

The cloud can sometimes be thick enough to hide the sun from the face.

There is little wind and it will be 21 to 24 degrees.

On the Wadden Islands it is a little less warm and a sea breeze also cools the beaches in the west of the country.

