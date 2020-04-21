Week in Tech: Google Bans Zoom, Amazon Now Allows Non-Essential Products, and More!

Many people worldwide wake up to an odd new reality. As the coronavirus strain, COVID-19 swept across the planet; the strain might continue to drag down tech-related records as countries continue to face a worldwide shutdown to deal with the pandemic.

Here’s what happened to the tech industry last week.

Google said last week that they are banning Zoom-the famous video conferencing software program-from the company. According to BuzzFeed, Google no longer allows its employees to use the software on their gadgets. While Zoom is a top competitor to Meet-Google’s videoconferencing app-the tech giant explained they’re banning the software due to the safety breaches Zoom has faced. As of this week, the business enterprise said Zoom will no longer work on Google worker laptops.

Amazon announced they’re now allowing third-party dealers to continue shipping items deemed as “non-essential” to their warehouses again. In March, Amazon paused the shipping of objects not considered necessary with the intention to help meet the rush of orders on clinical and cleansing supplies due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon also extended the return policy of items from Apr. 5 to May 31 as COVID-19 continues to unfold. Non-important objects will nonetheless be limited, with the easing of this restriction an excellent way to prioritize essential items and protect the welfare of employees.

Last week, YouTube rolled out its unfastened video-building feature-called Video Builder-on the way to help in groups staying in touch with their clients all through the shutdown because of COVID-19. While the latest release is YouTube’s beta version, the organization released the tool earlier than planned as a way to ease the weight on companies currently suffering from limited resources. With Video Builder, CNET said video enthusiasts can make 15-second or six-second videos and can pick from diverse layouts, colors, and fonts to apply for their movies.

Microsoft has announced an extension concerning their help for the older variations of their Windows 10 software, The Verge reported. Initially, Microsoft had decided to end technical support for Windows 10 this past week. However-due to the Coronavirus pandemic-the organization has now extended the support until Oct. 13, giving IT administrators an additional six months. With IT experts and employees are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft made sure protection updates and patches would still be used until matters die down.

Proxxi-a startup based in Vancouver-has released a wearable device called Halo so that employees can help forestall the unfold of COVID-19. While Proxxi focuses on promoting safety among those working in the electrical enterprise, TechCrunch said this new device will help users follow the suggested distancing suggestions amid COVID-19 pandemic.

