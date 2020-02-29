Weekly gold price forecast – gold market crater for the week

Gold price predictions video 02.03.20

Gold markets initially shot higher during the week, reaching the $ 1700 level, which is of course an area that offers a lot of resistance as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure If we turn around, it looks extremely negative if we cut through the $ 1600 level, and if we break through there it shows some negativity and a real lack of follow-through. At this point, it is likely that the market continues to go a little lower or maybe kill time by going sideways. A simple rebound is a bit of a question to ask, at least without any kind of stabilization.

The market is still in an upward trend, but this is clearly a “shot over the bow” for those who would be optimistic about gold. In the longer term, it is likely that we will continue to trend higher in a safe haven, but a lot of forced liquidation has been done this week as margin calls are triggered in other markets. Large funds have to sell profitable positions to stay afloat, and this may currently be the case in the gold market. It is certainly not a strength of the US dollar, because to be honest there are none. At this point, the market is likely to remain very nervous and nervous. So if you want to wait a long time, it’s probably the best way to wait for some sort of supportive daily candle holder. That or maybe a recapture of the $ 1600 level.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “This items was originally published on FX Empire “data-reactid =” 15 “> This article was originally published on FX Empire

More of FXEMPIRE: