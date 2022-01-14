WEEKS before the 2022 filing season, an IRS watchdog warns that the agency is in a “crisis.”

On Wednesday, Erin M Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, presented Congress with an annual report identifying the most serious issue confronting American taxpayers.

The main problem, according to the annual report, is long wait times for tax returns and refunds.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat the year 2021 in tax administration,” the taxpayer advocate wrote in her report.

“Taxpayer issues abound in 2021,” she added.

“While my report primarily focuses on the issues of 2021, I am extremely concerned about the upcoming filing season,” Collins said.

“Paper is the IRS’s Kryptonite, and it’s still buried beneath it.”

The news comes as the IRS prepares to accept a new round of individual tax filings on January 24.

According to Collins, there have been backlogs in millions of documents.

Since late December, the IRS has “had backlogs of 6 million unprocessed original individual returns (Forms 1040), 2.3 million unprocessed amended individual returns (Forms 1040-X), more than 2 million unprocessed employer’s quarterly tax returns (Forms 941 and 941-X), and about 5 million pieces of taxpayer correspondence — with some of these submissions dating back at least to April and many taxpayers still waiting for their refunds nine months later,” according to Collins

“The IRS is in crisis and needs to apply resources to its core mission – processing these returns and paying the corresponding refunds,” Collins writes in the section on processing delays of Collins’ report.

“Some of these refunds include COVID-19-related relief that Congress provided over a year ago but for which taxpayers are still waiting.”

“For other taxpayers, a refund could be critical in meeting basic living expenses or paying employee payroll.

“And unprocessed tax returns are affecting many taxpayers’ ability to obtain a mortgage, refinance their home, or obtain student loans.”

According to the report, some of the delays were caused by poor phone service, processing backlogs, and the IRS’ “Where’s My Refund Tool?” not being able to answer specific questions.

According to the report, the IRS “deserves credit for playing the hand it was dealt.”

Collins also stated that millions of taxpayers will be required to claim their Advance Child Tax Credit (AdvCTC) payments.

“Eligible taxpayers who did not receive some or all of the third round of stimulus payments, as authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, must claim them as credits on their returns,” she explained.

