Wells Fargo receives federal requests to process PPP loans

By Imani Moise and Bharath ManjeshR

(Reuters) – US agencies are investigating Wells Fargo & Co's implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to alleviate coronavirus, the country's fourth largest lender announced on Tuesday.

The San Francisco-based bank has received “formal and informal inquiries from federal and state agencies regarding the offer of PPP loans,” an approval application said without further details.

A spokesman declined to comment on the type of probes.

Wells Fargo has been exposed to a number of federal investigations in the past three years after a selling scandal broke out in 2016. The last major investigation into the problem was completed in February with a $ 3 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Small businesses have filed lawsuits against US banks such as Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America alleging unfair practices in processing loans under the program, including prioritizing larger loans over smaller ones.

<p class = “Canvas Atom Canvas Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Wells Fargo accepted requests to save $ 350 billion Funds on April 4, a day after the official launch and a day later than the Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. . “data-reactid =” 28 “> Wells Fargo began filing for the $ 350 billion bailout fund on April 4, one day after the official launch and a day later than Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. .

By April 27, the bank had submitted more than 100,000 PPP applications to the Small Business Administration for review, Wells Fargo spokesman Manuel Venegas said on Tuesday.

Companies with fewer than 25 employees make up 90% of these applications and 80% have annual sales of less than $ 2 million. The average loan size was less than $ 110,000, Venegas said.

Wells Fargo initially limited his participation in the program to $ 10 billion because the US Federal Reserve restricted its balance sheet in increasing its balance sheet following the selling scandals. The bank expanded its role after receiving permission to lend under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act without counting it against the cap on the assets.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; editing by Shailesh Kuber and Richard Chang)