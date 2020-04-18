Were hedge funds right about the Hecla Mining Company (HL)?

Corona virus is currently probably the main concern of investors. It should be. On February 27, we published an article entitled. We have predicted that a US recession is imminent and the USin the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are double digits while the market is double digits. Our article also called for a complete international travel ban to prevent the spread of the corona virus, particularly from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets, we're reviewing hedge fund filings to find out which direction each stock could go. Is Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) a good place to invest some of your money now? We can gain valuable insights to answer this question by examining the investment trends of top investors who employ top Ivy League graduates who have immense resources and industry contacts to help them put their financial expertise into practice.

The 21st Century Investor Toolkit has a variety of formulas that stock traders use to analyze stocks. Two of the most useful formulas are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that those who follow the top fund managers can beat the market by a healthy amount in the past (see details here).

Jonathan Barrett from Luminus Management

With this in mind, let's review the new hedge fund promotion around Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL).

How do hedge funds trade with Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)?

At the beginning of the first quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey were long positions in this share, a change of 40% compared to the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in HL a year ago. So let’s take a look at which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds took big steps.





