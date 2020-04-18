Were hedge funds right about the Hecla Mining Company (HL)?

In these volatile markets, we’re reviewing hedge fund filings to find out which direction each stock could go. Is Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) a good place to invest some of your money now? We can gain valuable insights to answer this question by examining the investment trends of top investors who employ top Ivy League graduates who have immense resources and industry contacts to help them put their financial expertise into practice. The top picks of these companies have outperformed the market in the past when we take known risk factors into account, which makes them very valuable investment ideas.
Is Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) to buy a cheap stock now? Prominent investors are becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund bets has recently increased by 4. Our calculations have also shown that HL is not one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for the Q4 leaderboard and watch the video at the end of this article for the Q3 ranking). HL was in 14 hedge fund portfolios at the end of December. At the end of the previous quarter there were 10 hedge funds with HL holdings in our database.
The 21st Century Investor Toolkit has a variety of formulas that stock traders use to analyze stocks. Two of the most useful formulas are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that those who follow the top fund managers can beat the market by a healthy amount in the past (see details here).
Jonathan Barrett from Luminus Management
We don't leave any stone unturned when we look for the next great investment idea. For example, the Federal Reserve and other central banks stumble over each other to print more money, so we believe gold stocks will outperform fixed income ETFs in the long run, so we're exploring investment opportunities like this one. We read letters from hedge fund investors and listen to stock prices at hedge fund conferences (watch this video if you want to hear one of the best hedge fund managers in the healthcare sector doing corona virus analysis). Our best call in 2020 was the short sale of the market when the S&P 500 was trading around 3150 after realizing the importance of the coronavirus pandemic before most investors. With this in mind, let's review the new hedge fund promotion around Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL).
How do hedge funds trade with Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)?
At the beginning of the first quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey were long positions in this share, a change of 40% compared to the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in HL a year ago. So let’s take a look at which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds took big steps.
Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable holding in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL), which was valued at $ 32 million at the end of the third quarter. In second place was the Citadel Investment Group, which accumulated $ 13.9 million in stock. Millennium Management, Luminus Management and Citadel Investment Group were also very impressed with the share and became one of the company’s largest hedge fund holders. With regard to the portfolio weights assigned to each position, Luminus Management assigned the greatest weight to Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) with around 0.51% of its 13F portfolio. Sprott Asset Management is also relatively optimistic about the stock, spending 0.38 percent of its 13F stock portfolio on HL.
Now some big names have jumped headlong into the Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL). Luminus Management, led by Jonathan Barrett and Paul Segal, established the largest position in the Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL). Luminus Management had invested $ 12.2 million in the company at the end of the quarter. Donald Sussman’s Paloma Partners also invested $ 0.8 million in the share in the quarter. The following funds were also among the new HL investors: Nick Thakores Diametric Capital, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital as well as the Schonfeld Strategic Advisors from Ryan Tolkin (CIO).
Let’s also look at the activity of hedge funds in other stocks that are similar to the Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL). These stocks are Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS), Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII), and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC). The market values of this group of shares correspond to the market values of HL.
[table] Ticker, number of HFs with positions, total value of HF positions (x1000), change of HF position TLRY, 15.41042,0 CSGS, 23.238394.3 CSII, 16.135257, -1 KLIC, 22.340478.2 average, 19.188793.1 [/table]
View the table here if formatting problems occur.
As you can see, these stocks had an average of 19 hedge funds with bullish positions and an average amount invested in these stocks were $ 189 million, which was $ 79 million in the case of HL. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) is the most popular stock in this table while Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the least popular with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is even less popular than TLRY. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance on HL. Our calculations showed that the 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 41.3% in 2019 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 10.1 percentage points. These stocks lost 13.0% in 2020 until April 6, but were able to beat the market by 4.2 percentage points. Unfortunately, HL was nowhere near as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); HL investors were disappointed as the stock returned -44.8% over the same period and underperformed the market. If you want to invest in large-cap stocks with great upside potential, you should look at the 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds, as most of these stocks outperformed the market by 2020. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.
Disclosure: none. This article was originally published by Insider Monkey.
