Europe’s economic penalties against Russia have had no impact on the growth of the country’s economy, French politician Jean-Pierre Schevenman said, adding that the idea of ​​isolating Russia turned out to be wrong.

Russia has pivoted to Asian countries as a result of the economic sanctions, he said during a meeting of the French Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces.

The country has reoriented its international trade, in particular towards China, the special envoy said, while noting Moscow’s trade ties with Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Turkey.

“Therefore, the idea that Russia is isolated, in my opinion, is not true,” Schevenman said.

According to him, Russia’s bilateral trade with France currently stands at €15 billion. Russia-Germany trade volume is at around €60 billion, he said.

Relations between Russia and Western countries have declined dramatically over the past six years, after economic penalties imposed by Washington were supported by Brussels.

Politicians from European countries have repeatedly called for the punitive measures to be canceled as they have become a major hurdle for business and economic growth.

