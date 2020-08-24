Wetherspoons insists pubs are safe to visit after 24 staff test positive

Wetherspoons has said visiting its pubs is as safe as it can be, as it explained exactly how many of its staff had tested positive for coronavirus.

The company slammed reports that pubs were putting people at risk through overcrowding as “irresponsible and untrue”.

“Wetherspoon has made strenuous efforts to adhere to Government regulations and guidance,” the chain said in a statement.

Wetherspoons reopened all the pubs it could in England, Scotland and Wales as soon as permitted – meaning 844 are now serving customers again – although a few sites are still closed at airports, stations and where the property is under development.

In fact, it’s even opened two new venues since the beginning of July – one in Crossgates, a suburb of Leeds, and another in Kingswinford in the West Midlands.

Company boss Tim Martin said there was no great risk to visiting.

“Wetherspoon had 5 positive tests for Covid-19 among its 43,000 staff before lockdown and has had 24 positive tests since pubs reopened on 4 July – since reopening, the amount of testing has substantially increased,” he said.

“Other environments seem to have higher levels of infection.”

He added: “Risk cannot be eliminated completely in pubs, but sensible social distancing and hygiene policies, combined with continued assistance and cooperation from the authorities, should minimise it”.

The pub chain said its Covid-19 operating plans were drawn up for all countries in the United Kingdom, as well as Ireland.

“Each pub has a specific Covid-19 risk assessment and an occupancy level based on the number of seats, so that all customers can be seated,” Wetherspoons said in a statement.

“Tables have been spaced out to comply with social distancing requirements at all pubs.

“The company has also installed floor screens between the tables and “till surround” screens at the bar.”

It added there were an average of ten hand sanitiser stations around each bar area, with more in the back available for staff.

“Training has been provided for all staff on the safety procedures,” Wetherspoons said.

Wetherspoons said sales have gradually improved since reopening, with this process speeding up fast after Eat Out to Help Out launched – offering people up to £10 each off off food and non-alcoholic drink on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.

Sales also were helped out by the addition of extra outside seating.

In the week ending 16 August 912,688 customers registered their “Test and Trace” details at Wetherspoons pubs, the company said.

“Bearing in mind that only one customer from each group needs to register, these numbers indicate that the systems are effective,” the company said.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “It’s understandable that Wetherspoon is making a big song and dance about how it is following social distancing guidelines as it wants the public to feel that its pubs are safe to visit.”

He added: “It cannot afford to upset customers who are already in a fragile state of mind.”