What are the advantages of purchasing insurance?

Insurance demand is generally strong regardless of economic ups and downs, making it a good defensive asset class to include in your investment portfolio.

Insurance is a strange beast.

We buy it in the hopes of never having to use it.

It is purchased for our automobiles, vacations, homes, phones, and even our health.

When you consider it, almost everything in our environment is insured, and the majority of it is non-discretionary.

We either have to have it by law or we won’t be able to get something – like a mortgage (or, these days, a flight – without it.

The same is true for companies.

Insurers are, in effect, taking on a risk that neither you nor I want to take.

As a result, businesses tend to be cautious with their funds because they must be able to pay out when the time comes.

As a result, the asset class’s investment risk is low compared to most other equities, and when you consider that demand for insurance remains strong regardless of economic boom or bust, it’s a good defensive asset class to have in your investment portfolio.

Polar Capital Global Insurance is a non-life insurance fund.

It invests in 30 to 35 companies on average.

Manager Nick Martin seeks to invest in high-quality insurers that can generate long-term profits from underwriting.

“It’s very simple to grow in insurance – simply charge less,” he explained.

He, on the other hand, avoids such businesses in favor of dull, boring, and experienced management teams who are underwriting with their own money through material stock ownership.

He went on to say, “History has shown that underwriting with your own money concentrates the mind.”

As a result, he gravitates toward smaller and medium-sized businesses with more targeted underwriting strategies.

On the asset side, balance sheet analysis includes a thorough examination of a company’s investment portfolios, and on the liability side, reserve adequacy.

Nick considers how adding a company to the portfolio improves the underwriting mix, and trading is limited because he prefers to stick with quality insurers once he has found them.

Over the course of a year, the fund has outperformed the rest of the world.

