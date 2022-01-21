What are the new rules for roundabouts in the Highway Code, and how will the changes in 2022 affect who gets priority at intersections?

At roundabouts and junctions, the latest changes to the Highway Code prioritize more vulnerable road users like cyclists.

On January 29, new driving regulations will take effect, including changes to who has priority at roundabouts.

The updated Highway Code rulebook is part of a £338 million investment strategy by the Department of Transport to encourage more cycling and walking.

Drivers who are on the same roundabout as a cyclist are subject to one of the new rules.

A risk-based hierarchy is being implemented, giving vulnerable road users like horse and bike riders priority.

“Give them plenty of room and don’t try to overtake them within their lane,” Rule 186 now states.

As they travel around the roundabout, allow them to cross your path.

“When entering a roundabout, drivers should exercise extra caution to avoid cutting across cyclists, horse riders, or horse-drawn vehicles who are continuing around the roundabout in the left-hand lane.”

The following is the risk-based hierarchy:

Road users who pose the greatest risk, such as heavy goods vehicles, have been given the most responsibility for reducing the risk to those who are most vulnerable.

This hierarchy will apply to all junctions and crossings, not just roundabouts.

For example, when a car enters or exits a road, it should come to a complete stop to allow pedestrians to cross.

The Highway Code is a set of information, guides, and mandatory rules for road users in the United Kingdom that was first published in 1931.

It discusses road signs, road markings, vehicle markings, and road safety.

There is information about license requirements, documentation, penalties, as well as vehicle security and maintenance.

Pedestrians, mobility scooter users, cyclists, and horse riders are all covered by the code.

Mobile phone use while driving is also subject to stricter restrictions.

Failure to comply could result in a £200 fine or six points on your driver’s license.

Taking photos or videos while driving, choosing a song from a playlist, or playing games while stopped at a red light or a junction will all be considered illegal.

When overtaking a bicycle at a speed of, drivers should leave at least 1.5 metres.

