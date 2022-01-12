What does a good credit score look like, and how can I improve my own?

What does a good credit score look like, and how can I improve mine?

When applying for a credit card, a mortgage, or a loan, your credit score is crucial.

The score, also known as a credit score, is used to determine your creditworthiness to lenders.

Banks may refuse to lend you money if your credit score is low, or you may be given a worse rate or deal than advertised.

But what constitutes a good score, and how can you improve your own? We go over everything you need to know.

FICO, the most well-known credit scoring system, and VantageScore, its competitor, both use a 300-850 point range.

You have a better chance of getting the best deals if your credit score is higher.

According to its website, a good FICO score is between 670 and 739, with 740-799 being very good and anything above 800 being excellent.

You’re considered a risky borrower if your credit score is under 580.

Meanwhile, a score of 661 to 780 is considered good by VantageScore.

Scores above 780 are considered excellent, while 601-660 are considered fair, 500-600 are considered poor, and 300-499 are considered extremely poor.

According to Experian data, the average FICO score in the United States increased to 711 in 2020.

This is an eight-point increase from last year and the largest increase since 2016.

Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax, the three national credit reporting agencies (CRCs), developed VantageScore.

While FICO has developed separate scoring models for each credit bureau,

There are several things you can do to build and improve your credit score; we’ll explain how to do so below.

Make timely payments on your bills and debt repayments.

This is one of the most important factors in obtaining a good credit score.

Make sure you pay your bills on time because a missed or late payment can harm your credit score and stay on your report for up to seven years.

Reduce the amount you owe on your debt.

Paying off debt rather than moving it around is another way to improve your credit score.

Keep your credit card balances as low as possible as well.

Look for errors on your credit report.

Because mistakes do happen, it’s critical to double-check your report.

Contact your lender and credit reporting agencies if you find anything that isn’t right.

Each of the three nationwide credit reporting companies is required to provide you with one free copy of your credit report every 12 months.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, this can be ordered online from annualcreditreport.com, which is the only authorized website for free credit reports.

If you prefer, you can call 1-877-322-8228.

Avoid applying for multiple credit cards in a short period of time.

If you apply for a lot of credit in a short period of time…

