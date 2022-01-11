What does Arby’s Diablo Dare entail?

What exactly is Arby’s Diablo Dare?

You can try what Arby’s calls the spicier sandwich on the market for a limited time.

The fast-food chain debuted its new Diablo Dare Sandwich on Monday, allowing customers to decide whether they’re up to the challenge.

Ghost jack pepper cheese, a blend of cayenne pepper and habanero seasoning, fire-roasted jalapenos, and a special Diablo BBQ sauce with four types of peppers, all served on a red chipotle bun, are the five sources of heat in the sandwich.

Customers can order crispy chicken or smoked brisket as an option for the chicken.

Arby’s chief marketing officer, Patrick Schwing, said in a statement, “This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart.”

“Everyone in the (fast-food service industry) claims to have a spicy option, but our research shows that fast-food claims of spicy leave customers disappointed.”

Because these sandwiches are so hot, Arby’s is including a free vanilla milkshake with every order.

Anyone who has completed the challenge is encouraged to use the (hashtag)ArbysDiabloDare hashtag on TikTok to talk about their experience and how long it took them to eat the sandwich starting January 18.

Followers will be able to use a branded filter to show how much of the sandwich they were able to consume before reaching for the vanilla shake for relief.

From January 10 to February 6, the spicy sandwiches are available.

If people want to try the sandwich, they can go to their local Arby’s.

Salads, sliders, roast beef sandwiches, turkey sandwiches, fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and limited-time-only sandwich specials are also available at the fast-food joint.

Arby’s also has a wide variety of desserts and sides to choose from.

Curly fries are a signature item for the chain.

There are 48 locations in the chain.

The Raffel brothers founded it in Ohio.

