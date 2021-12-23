What happened to my IRS tax refund? Checks for 2021 and 2022 are still outstanding.

MILLIONS of Americans are still owed a tax refund for the year 2020, and some are unsure when they will receive it.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently released an update on its operations, revealing that it still has 6.2 million unprocessed individual returns.

Over 11.7 million refunds totaling $14.4 billion have been issued by the IRS.

Since November, when 430,000 payments totaling more than (dollar)510 million were sent to taxpayers, this figure has remained unchanged.

Those checks totaled (dollar)1,189 on average.

Your tax return may be delayed because of errors relating to the Recovery Rebate Credit, missing information, or even suspected identity theft.

The IRS announced that it would issue another batch of “corrections” before the end of the year under the unemployment compensation exclusion corrections returns section.

The IRS, on the other hand, stated that it is “concentrating on more complex returns” and that the process will continue until 2022.

So, if you were hoping to get money before the end of the year, there’s a chance your Christmas might be ruined.

However, there are a few productive things you can do while you wait for your refund.

The IRS, for example, has created a “Where’s my refund” tool.

Enter your social security number or individual taxpayer identification number, as well as the amount of your refund and your filing status.

You can also check the status of your tax refund by logging into your agency’s online account.

If you think it’s been too long, you can call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040 to find out what’s going on.

The IRS, on the other hand, has issued a warning that “wait times to speak with a representative may be long.”

In most cases, nothing more than checking the status of your refund is required.

If the IRS requires additional information, it will write you a letter.

It’s difficult to predict how long it will take to receive your refund, but the IRS estimates that it will take up to four months – depending on a number of factors.

“Depending on how quickly and accurately you respond, and the ability of IRS staff trained and working under social distancing requirements to complete the processing of your return, resolution of these issues could take 90 to 120 days,” the IRS said.

We explain why your tax return may be smaller in 2022 when you file.

Furthermore, more people will receive a yearly allowance of (dollar)2,000…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.