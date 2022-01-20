What impact does inflation have on your finances, such as bills, savings, and pensions, and how can you protect yourself?

How does inflation affect your finances? How does it affect your bills, savings, and pensions, and how can you protect yourself?

Inflation rose faster than expected in December, hitting 5.4%, the highest level in nearly 30 years.

The i examines how consumers and savers in the United Kingdom will be affected.

Food and drink, restaurants, hotels, and household goods all saw their prices rise in December, causing inflation to skyrocket.

The Office for National Statistics’ higher-than-expected figure does not bode well for consumers, who will see a significant drop in their purchasing power.

The prospect of inflation hitting 7% later this year will likely depress cash savers and retirees even more.

I explain what this means for you and your money.

Energy costs, which have been rapidly rising over the last six months, were the biggest driver of inflation.

Unfortunately, wholesale energy prices are influenced by global geopolitical factors, rendering the Bank of England’s interest rate lever ineffective in bringing inflation under control.

In December, food prices increased dramatically.

“Bills for UK businesses and consumers continue to rise, and the forces driving inflation – such as ongoing supply chain shortages and high oil prices – do not appear to be abating,” said Martin Lawrence, director of investments at Wesleyan, a specialist financial services mutual.

Apart from limiting your spending on items where prices have increased the most, Annabelle Williams, a personal finance specialist at Nutmeg, cautioned that it’s difficult to avoid inflation with some bills.

“Consider if there are other ways to be frugal with your spending, such as if your bank or card provider offers cashback on purchases, or if you could use a cashback website to reward you for spending,” she added.

“Some banks offer current accounts with perks like travel or phone insurance, which can help reduce your monthly expenses.”

The greater threat to sustained inflation, according to Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, is the labor market.

“A record number of job openings, combined with a significant increase in the National Minimum Wage, could give a wage price spiral a boost,” he said.

“It was telling that high-street retailer Next recently issued a warning to the market about 5.4 percent wage inflation.”

