What is a Flexible Savings Account (FSA) and how much money can you save in one?

As we begin a new year, many people are looking for better ways to manage their finances.

Here’s everything you need to know about FSA accounts and determining whether or not they’re right for you.

A flexible spending account (FSA) is a type of employee benefit that allows you to have pre-tax dollars deducted from your paycheck to pay for certain health-related expenses.

It not only covers your medical expenses, but also those of your spouse and any tax dependents.

You could save up to 30% or more in taxes depending on your tax bracket.

An FSA is similar to a yearly savings account.

You will be asked how much you want to contribute during open enrollment.

However, you have the option of putting up to (dollar)2,850 per year.

In 2021, the cap was (dollar)2,750.

Your employer may make a contribution on your behalf, but they are not obligated to.

You can also use your FSA to purchase health-related items.

Pain relievers, baby health care essentials, and healthy travel must-haves are just a few of the items you can pay for with your FSA account.

FSAs and HSAs are very similar, and they’re frequently confused.

FSAs and HSAs both allow people to pay for eligible medical expenses with pre-tax dollars; however, the qualifications, contribution limits, rules for rollovers and changing contribution amounts, and withdrawal penalties differ.

The differences are charted below.

