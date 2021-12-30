What is Nick Szabo’s net worth?

BITCOIN was created in 2009 by a person only known by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, whose true identity is unknown.

In a recent interview, Tesla CEO Elon Musk named computer scientist Nick Szabo as the mysterious developer, implying that he was the brains behind the creation of the world’s first cryptocurrency.

Nicholas “Nick” Szabo is a computer scientist, cryptographer, and legal researcher with a focus on digital contracts and money.

He graduated from George Washington University Law School in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in computer technology and a Juris Doctorate.

He is also an honorary professor at Guatemala’s Universidad Francisco Marroqun.

Szabo has a net worth of (dollar)2 million as of December 2021.

With the goal of applying advanced contract law and practice to the construction of electronic commerce protocols between strangers on the Internet, Szabo coined the term “smart contracts.”

Satoshi Nakamoto is thought to have been involved in the development of the pre-Bitcoin “bit gold” technology.

Szabo founded BitGold in 1998.

Despite the fact that the project was never completed, many people regard it as a precursor to Bitcoin.

BitGold was created, according to Szabo, 56, to address inefficiencies in the existing banking system.

In 2014, the Aston University Centre for Forensic Linguistics used linguistic research on Bitcoin’s white paper to figure out who Nakamoto was.

The group assumed Szabo was Nakamoto based on linguistic similarities.

One of the similarities was that the white paper was written in Latex, an open-source document technology.

For his public documents, Szabo also uses Latex.

Szabo’s writings include a large number of terms from the Bitcoin white paper.

Regardless, Szabo claims that he is not Nakamoto and has previously denied claims that he invented Bitcoin.

“I’m afraid you got it wrong doxing me as Satoshi, but I’m used to it,” he said in 2014.

In an appearance on Lex Friedman’s AI podcast, Musk, 50, agreed with the popular belief that Szabo is the brains behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

“It appears that Nick Szabo, more than anyone else, is probably responsible for the evolution of those ideas,” Tesla founder Elon Musk said.

“He claims he isn’t Nakamoto, but I’m not sure that means anything.”

But he appears to be the person most responsible for the bitcoin ideas.”

“Look at the evolution of ideas before Bitcoin’s launch and see who wrote about those ideas,” Musk added.