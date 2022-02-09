What is SSI and how much can I get?

What is Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and how much can I expect to receive?

LOW-INCOME and disabled families can receive up to (dollar)1,261 per month to help with food, clothing, and shelter expenses.

The program is called supplemental security income (SSI), and it is funded through general taxes rather than social security taxes.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) administers SSI, which is designed to assist people over the age of 65, who are blind or disabled, and who have little or no income.

Your ability to obtain it is determined by your income and possessions.

The higher your income, the lower your SSI benefit will be.

Individuals can only have (dollar)2,000 in assets, while couples can have (dollar)3,000.

When determining whether you have too many assets, Social Security does not take into account everything you own.

Typically, the following items are not allowed:

The income limit is more complicated, as the first (dollar)20 of monthly income, food stamps, and most forms of energy assistance are not taken into account.

To be eligible, you must live in the United States and be a US citizen or national.

Use the SSA eligibility tool to see if you qualify.

The program pays for basic necessities like food, clothing, and shelter.

The amount you can receive is determined by your individual circumstances, but the maximum monthly amount for individuals in 2022 is (dollar)841.

Furthermore, the average SSI check is increasing to (dollar)34 per month, or (dollar)7,452 per year.

A couple can claim up to (dollar)1,261 per month, but an essential individual can only claim up to (dollar)421.

Someone who lives with an SSI beneficiary and provides essential care is considered an SSI essential person.

If you want to apply for SSI, you can start the process and complete a large portion of it on the Social Security Administration’s website.

You can also request an appointment with a social security representative by calling toll-free 1-800-772-1213.

You’ll need a few documents to make a claim.

Your social security number, birth certificate, address information, pay stubs, and other financial documents are all examples.

You must also provide details of the hospitals and clinics you’ve visited if you’re applying because you’re blind or disabled.

If you are approved for SSI, you will receive the money electronically.

