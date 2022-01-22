What is the Affordable Connectivity Program, and how can it help you save (dollar)360 per year on your broadband bills?

THOSE LOOKING FOR WAYS TO LOWER THEIR BROADBAND BILL WILL BE SATISFIED.

Those who meet the criteria can take advantage of a government program that could save them hundreds of dollars each year.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is offered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The EBB (emergency broadband benefit), which is being phased out, will be replaced.

EBB was established to provide low-income families and those who had lost income due to the pandemic with discounted internet access.

People need WiFi now more than ever to work from home, do remote learning, and access healthcare, among other things.

As part of President Obama’s (dollar)1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, the government has set aside (dollar)14 billion to help low-income families.

In the future, this will make it easier for families to afford broadband.

A monthly discount of up to (dollar)30 is available to eligible households through the affordable connectivity program.

That’s a savings of (dollar)360 per year.

Eligible households on tribal lands could get up to (dollar)75 per month.

When purchasing a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers, a household can receive a one-time discount of up to (dollar)100 if it contributes more than (dollar)10 but less than (dollar)50 toward the purchase price.

Only one monthly service and one device discount is available per household.

A household is eligible for the affordable connectivity program if at least one member meets at least one of the following criteria:

Fill out an online application or print a mail-in application at acpbenefit.org to apply.

You’ll also need to contact your preferred participating provider to choose a plan and have the discount applied to your bill.

The FCC provides a list of participating providers.

To choose a plan, eligible households must fill out an application and contact a participating provider.

If you previously received an emergency broadband benefit, you will need to reapply for the affordable connectivity program.

We go over the most recent changes to government broadband benefits.

There are also ways to reduce your broadband bill’s cost.

