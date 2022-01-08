What is the cost of a monthly Taco Bell subscription?

TACO BELL has introduced a 30-day membership that entitles you to one taco per day.

The subscription is known as the Taco Lover’s Pass by the fast-food chain.

With the Taco Lover’s Pass, Taco Bell customers can enjoy one taco per day for 30 days for just (dollar)10.

Members of the Taco Bell rewards program who have downloaded the Taco Bell app will be able to purchase the subscription, which is a nationwide promotion, beginning Thursday.

The subscription includes soft tacos, spicy potato soft tacos, crunchy tacos, and Doritos tacos, among other items.

After subscribing to the app, customers can add a taco to their basket during the checkout process, which opens up a special section within the app.

According to CNN Business, Taco Bell is likely hoping that the trial will convert casual customers into regular customers and improve loyalty program registration.

The goal is to entice customers in with a free taco in the hopes that they will order more food and spend more money at the restaurant.

It also gives restaurant owners information on their customers’ ordering habits, allowing them to better target them with personalized offers.

Yum Brands (YUM), the taco company’s parent company, stated last year that it wanted to boost digital sales by providing more exclusives.

Taco Bell isn’t the only restaurant that provides customers with a subscription service.

This week, Sweetgreen announced a (dollar)10 discount that allows customers to save (dollar)3 on each purchase for a month.

Customers who sign up for Panera’s (dollar)8.99 monthly subscription get a free hot or iced cup of coffee every day.