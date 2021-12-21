What is the definition of white elephant and what are the rules?

Every holiday party can benefit from a WHITE ELEPHANT gift exchange.

There are a few interesting rules to follow in order to get the most out of the game.

A white elephant gift exchange, also known as the Yankee Swap or Dirty Santa, is a popular Christmas tradition in which participants compete to receive the most exquisite gift.

The main goal of this game is to exchange gifts with partygoers who expect to receive a lavish gift.

In order to make the game more interesting, players in this exchange game compete according to different rules.

To be competitive, the game must be played by at least four people.

Up to six players, on the other hand, make the game more complete and exciting.

The more people who participate in the game, the more gifts can be exchanged.