What is the market capitalization of Apple?

What is Apple’s current market capitalization?

The value of a publicly traded company’s outstanding shares is known as a MARKET cap.

Apple broke the record for the highest market cap held by a company in the United States on Monday, January 3, 2022.

On Monday, Apple broke records when their stock briefly reached a market capitalization of (dollar)3 trillion, the highest ever seen in the United States.

They’re worth around (dollar)2.98 trillion at the moment.

Apple’s stock, abbreviated AAPL, costs about (dollar)182 per share.

Apple was valued at around (dollar)7.7 billion at the turn of the century.

In the last 22 years, the company has increased by nearly two trillion dollars.

Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, founded Apple in 1976.

According to Investopedia, the market capitalization of a company is determined by multiplying the total number of outstanding shares by the current market price of one share.

The market capitalizations of companies are frequently used to classify them.

A large-cap company has a market capitalization of at least (dollar)10 billion, whereas a mid-cap company has a market capitalization of between (dollar)2 billion and (dollar)10 billion.

A small-cap company is worth between $300 million and $2 billion.

Market caps can also be used to extrapolate a company’s size.

Apple is a computer, smartphone, and consumer electronics company based in the United States, according to their stock market description.

Apple is also in charge of its own operating systems and application software, as well as music, film, and software sales over the internet.

Apple is the world’s most valuable company, having been founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne.

Apple sells a variety of electronic devices, such as:

Apple’s software includes macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

