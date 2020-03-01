What is the P / E ratio of Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) compared to its industry after the price drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders(NYSE: BIG) stocks fell a remarkable 44% last month. This decline has ended a tough year for shareholders, during which time the share price fell 50%.

If everything else is the same, a fall in price should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, stock prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term, prices recover in response to short-term factors (which are not always obvious). In certain cases, long-term focused investors try to use pessimistic expectations to buy stocks at a better price. One way to measure a stock’s market expectations is to look at its price-earnings ratio (PE ratio). A high P / E ratio means that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P / E ratio.

What is the P / E ratio of big lots compared to its colleagues?

Big Lot’s P / E ratio of 2.43 indicates a relatively low sentiment versus the stock. The picture below shows that big lots have a lower P / E ratio than the average (11.4) P / E ratio for multi-line retail companies.

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The P / E from Big Lots tells us that market participants I don’t think it will perform as well as its competitors in the same industry, and although current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market suggests, and it is well worth checking when insiders buy stocksbecause it could mean they think the stock is undervalued. “data-reactid =” 44 “> Big Lots’ P / E ratio tells us that market participants believe that it will not perform as well as its competitors in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock may be undervalued, if the situation is better than the market assumes. It’s worth checking that out when insiders buy stocksbecause it could mean they think the stock is undervalued.

How growth rates affect P / E

Earnings growth rates have a major impact on earnings. If earnings grow quickly, the ‘E’ in the equation will rise faster than usual. That is, even if the current P / E ratio is high, it will decrease over time if the stock price remains unchanged. Then a lower P / E ratio should attract more buyers and drive up the share price.

Big Lot’s EPS improvement of 74% last year was like bamboo growing after rain; fast and impressive. The cherry on top is that the five-year growth rate was an impressive 24% a year. With such a growth rate, we would generally expect a high P / E ratio.

One restriction: P / E ignores debts and cash in the bank

It is important to note that the P / E takes into account market capitalization and not company value. In other words, it does not take into account any debts or cash that the company may have on its balance sheet. A company could hypothetically reduce its future P / E ratio by spending (or borrowing) its money to generate higher profits.

Such expenses can be good or bad overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P / E context.

What does the Big Lots balance sheet tell us?

Big Lot’s net debt is 52% of market capitalization. This is enough debt that you would have to make some adjustments before using the P / E to compare it to a company with net cash.

The conclusion on the P / E ratio of big lots

Big Lots trades at a P / E ratio of 2.4, which is below the US market average of 16.7. The company has significant debt on its balance sheet, but that shouldn’t outshine solid earnings growth. If it continues to grow, the currently low P / E ratio may prove to be unjustified. Given that Big Lot’s P / E ratio fell from 4.3 to 2.4 last month, we know for sure that the market is more concerned about business today than it was then. For those who prefer to invest with momentum, this may be a bad sign, but for deep value investors, this stock could warrant some research.

