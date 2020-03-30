What is the P / E ratio of the Australian and New Zealand banking group (ASX: ANZ) compared to their industry after the price drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders who(ASX: ANZ) The stock price has dropped 41% over the past thirty days. This decline has ended a tough year for shareholders, during which time the share price fell 41%.

Assuming that nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a share more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, stock prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term, prices recover in response to short-term factors (which are not always obvious). In certain cases, long-term focused investors try to use pessimistic expectations to buy stocks at a better price. One way to measure a stock’s market expectations is to look at its price-earnings ratio (PE ratio). A high P / E means that investors have high expectations for future growth, while a low P / E means low expectations for future growth.

What is the P / E ratio of the Australian and New Zealand banking groups compared to their peers?

From his P / E ratio of 6.97 we can see that the mood in the Australian and New Zealand banking group is not particularly high. The picture below shows that the Australian and New Zealand banking groups have a lower P / E ratio than the average (7.8) P / E ratio for banking companies.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “This suggests that market participants think of Australia and New Zealand Banking group will leave other companies in their line of business, and since the market appears to be unaffected by the Australian and New Zealand banking group, it is quite possible that they will be pleasantly surprised. You should delve deeper when company insiders bought or sold. “data-reactid =” 45 “> This indicates that market participants believe that the Australian and New Zealand banking groups will underperform other companies in their sector, as the market appears to be unaffected by the Australian and New Zealand banking groups , it is quite possible that it might surprise you. You should delve deeper when company insiders bought or sold.

How growth rates affect P / E

Earnings growth rates have a major impact on earnings. The earnings growth means that the ‘E’ will be higher in the future. Even if you pay a high multiple of income now, that multiple will decrease in the future. A lower P / E should indicate that the stock is cheap compared to others – and that can attract buyers.

The Australian and New Zealand banking group cut earnings per share by 9.6% last year. In the long term (3 years), however, earnings per share rose by 4.0%. And EPS has dropped annually by 3.6% in the past 5 years. So we could expect a relatively low P / E ratio.

One restriction: P / E ignores debts and cash in the bank

The ‘price’ in P / E reflects the company’s market capitalization. In other words, it does not take into account any debts or cash that the company may have on its balance sheet. Theoretically, a company can improve its profits (and get a lower P / E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending cash).

Such expenses can be good or bad overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P / E context.

How does the debt of the Australian and New Zealand banking groups affect the P / E ratio?

Net debt is 36% of the market capitalization of the Australian and New Zealand banking groups. It’s worth considering this, but don’t worry.

The ruling on the P / E ratio of the Australian and New Zealand banking groups

The Australian and New Zealand banking group has a P / E ratio of 7.0. That is below the average of the AU market of 13.0. Since it carries only a modest debt burden, it is likely that the low expectations that the P / E implies are due to the lack of recent earnings growth. Given the decline in the P / E ratio of the Australian and New Zealand banking groups from 11.7 to 7.0 last month, we know for sure that the market is more concerned about business today than it was then. For those who prefer to invest with momentum, this may be a bad sign, but for deep value investors, this stock could warrant some research.

